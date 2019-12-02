Tesco Finest Smoked Dry Cure Back Bacon 8 Rashers 240G

Tasty but fatty
Yes, it was really tasty, but it seems to me that the packaging managed to hide a large amount of fat on all the rashers, the last two in the pack were half bacon, half fat. Tasty but I won't be buying again.
Tesco Finest, more like Tesco Value.
It says 'finest' on the packet, but finest it is not. Cooked down to almost nothing, the slices are so thin! It is not really smoked, but tastes like it has had a smoked flavour added to them. I will go back to buying proper bacon from my local butcher who actually sells bacon which is smoked.
very fatty
Gone downhill recently. Tastes okay but far too much fat on it.