Tesco Finest Unsmoked Drycure Back Bacon 8 Rashers 240G

Shallow Fry Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving..... YOU CERTAINLY DO HAVE TO >> Drain well before serving AND GET RID OF THE WHITE GUNGY STUFF
This used to be dry cured, I used to cook the bacon first and the eggs after, in the same frying pan, in the fat that was left from the bacon. Now there's no fat, just a red sticky residue on the frying pan and the same white spongy stuff coming out of bacon , just like water cured bacon. What happened ? I don't mind paying more but it has to be what it says on the package . Bring the quality back or change the name and lower the price.
Terrible bacon,very thin and by the time the bacon has a bit of colour its like cardboard.What is so fine about this?
I think the supplier or production process must have changed recently. Frying it in a pan and so much white liquid comes out, I find it hard to believe it is actually a dry cure bacon. It used to be pretty good, but the most recent packs I've bought have been terrible. Seriously wondering if someone put wet cure into the packet. Not good bacon by any stretch of the word.
Very disappointed. This was advertised as being nitrate free. It is NOT
I find that this drycure bacon is worth paying a little extra for. The lower water content makes it easier to fry until the edges are crispy, and after cooking you end up with more product compared with traditionally cured bacon, because you haven't had to boil so much of the curing brine away.
Very often very fatty with fat concealed beneath the label. Disappointed that this bacon is branded as Finest.