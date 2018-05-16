By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Medallions 300G

Tesco Pork Medallions 300G
£ 2.75
£9.17/kg
Per 150g
  • Energy718kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Pork fillet medallions.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Pork fillet medallions for a quick to cook option
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Chilled: 10-12 mins. Brush each side of the medallions with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a pre-heated pan over on medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn once. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g
Energy479kJ / 113kcal718kJ / 170kcal
Fat1.8g2.7g
Saturates0.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.5g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.0g1.5g
Protein22.8g34.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

