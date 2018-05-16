Tesco Pork Medallions 300G

- Energy718kJ 170kcal9%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 479kJ / 113kcal
Product Description
- Pork fillet medallions.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Pork fillet medallions for a quick to cook option
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Chilled: 10-12 mins. Brush each side of the medallions with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a pre-heated pan over on medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Turn once. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|479kJ / 113kcal
|718kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|22.8g
|34.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
