Double Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
Each cookie
  • Energy814kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1939kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • A cookie made with milk and dark chocolate.
  • Oven baked for a soft and rich cookie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach cookie (42g)
Energy1939kJ / 462kcal814kJ / 194kcal
Fat19.5g8.2g
Saturates8.8g3.7g
Carbohydrate65.9g27.7g
Sugars36.2g15.2g
Fibre2.8g1.2g
Protein4.4g1.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a biscuit not a cookie.

3 stars

Full of chocolate which is a good start. Not really a cookie more like a large chewy biscuit. A little bit too thin to be called a cookie IMHO.

Exceptional

4 stars

Exceptional

