Double Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack

This is a biscuit not a cookie.
Full of chocolate which is a good start. Not really a cookie more like a large chewy biscuit. A little bit too thin to be called a cookie IMHO.
Exceptional
Exceptional
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1939kJ / 462kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (14%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate Chunks (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
5 Servings
5
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each cookie (42g)
|Energy
|1939kJ / 462kcal
|814kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|65.9g
|27.7g
|Sugars
|36.2g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019