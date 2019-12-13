Heinz Baked Beans Barbecue 390G

tasty really really tasty
Barbeque beans are filling to begin with,beans on toast but barbeque ones makes it more tasty.You can add these beans to casseroles,chicken ,beef ,they add that special taste,an all around meal however you eat them.
Full flavoured .... oomph!
Full-flavour baked beans for an extra special breakfast, lunch or supper. I bet you never knew beans could taste this good. Adds a real oomph to jacket potatoes and adds flavour to cottage pie. I add a layer of these beans between the potato and meaty/veggie layer and top it with cheese/vegan cheese. Kids love it.