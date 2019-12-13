By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Baked Beans Barbecue 390G

5(2)Write a review
Heinz Baked Beans Barbecue 390G
Per 1/2 can (195g)
  • Energy696kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 357kJ

Product Description

  • Baked Beans in Barbecue Sauce.
  • BEANZ MEANZ HEINZ.
  • The sensational Beanz you grew up with, paired with bold flavours you'll want a bite of.
  • Irresistibly smokey with just a dash of paprika, this blend will warm hearts... whatever the weather's like outside.
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • HIGH IN PROTEIN.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • HIGH FIBRE.
  • LOW FAT.
  • VEGAN.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • Pack size: 390g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein
  • High fibre
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Beans (52%), Tomatoes (37%), Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Malt Vinegar (contains Barley), Modified Cornflour, Smoke Flavourings (contain Wheat), Salt, Colour - Plain Caramel and Paprika Extract, Spice, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Number of uses

Servings per can -2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  London,
  SE1 9SG.
  • SE1 9SG.
  Avoca Court,
  Blackrock,
  Co. Dublin.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 357kJ696kJ
-84kcal164kcal8%
Fat 0.2g0.4g1%
- of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 13.8g26.9g10%
- of which sugars 6.1g11.9g13%
Fibre 4.0g7.8g
Protein 4.9g9.6g19%
Salt 0.5g1.0g17%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

tasty really really tasty

5 stars

Barbeque beans are filling to begin with,beans on toast but barbeque ones makes it more tasty.You can add these beans to casseroles,chicken ,beef ,they add that special taste,an all around meal however you eat them.

Full flavoured .... oomph!

5 stars

Full-flavour baked beans for an extra special breakfast, lunch or supper. I bet you never knew beans could taste this good. Adds a real oomph to jacket potatoes and adds flavour to cottage pie. I add a layer of these beans between the potato and meaty/veggie layer and top it with cheese/vegan cheese. Kids love it.

