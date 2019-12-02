Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

Great cheesy taste and decent pasta
worth it
better sauce than I can make and almost as good as my sisters, well worth it if feeling lazy not making your own
Product rating nil!!
This product was awful - a strange textured sauce, reminiscent of cornflour, had they forgotten to add the cheese? I will not buy this product again and will not be recommending it
Yuk
So bland it was horrid, either make it right or don't bother
It was totally tasteless! The cheese flavour was non-existent. I threw most of it away in the bin!
Great taste
My grandaughter loves this product.she says it has really good taste you can microwave or put in oven.also can put item in freezer