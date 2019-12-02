By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy3148kJ 749kcal
    37%
  • Fat27.5g
    39%
  • Saturates15.8g
    79%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 700kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar
  • Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 8 / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy700kJ / 167kcal3148kJ / 749kcal
Fat6.1g27.5g
Saturates3.5g15.8g
Carbohydrate20.6g92.7g
Sugars2.0g9.0g
Fibre1.0g4.5g
Protein6.8g30.6g
Salt0.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great cheesy taste and decent pasta

5 stars

Great cheesy taste and decent pasta

worth it

5 stars

better sauce than I can make and almost as good as my sisters, well worth it if feeling lazy not making your own

Product rating nil!!

1 stars

This product was awful - a strange textured sauce, reminiscent of cornflour, had they forgotten to add the cheese? I will not buy this product again and will not be recommending it

Yuk

2 stars

So bland it was horrid, either make it right or don't bother

It was totally tasteless! The cheese flavour was

1 stars

It was totally tasteless! The cheese flavour was non-existent. I threw most of it away in the bin!

Great taste

5 stars

My grandaughter loves this product.she says it has really good taste you can microwave or put in oven.also can put item in freezer

Usually bought next

Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Tomato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Italian Kitchen Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here