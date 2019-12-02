Tesco Tuna Pasta Bake 450G

Very Disappointed.
Very disappointing... With very little Tuna, Hiding in the corner of the tray.
One of my favourites
Its a beautiful ready meal I cook it in the oven
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 118kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked Pasta, Tomato, Tuna (Fish) (17%), Water, Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 ½ / 4 ½ mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 / 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
450g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (420g**)
|Energy
|497kJ / 118kcal
|2087kJ / 495kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|63.0g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|5.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|35.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 420gg.
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
