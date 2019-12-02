By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuna Pasta Bake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2087kJ 495kcal
    25%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Conchiglie pasta with tuna on a tomato sauce topped with cheese sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Tuna in a rich tomato sauce topped with Cheddar
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Tomato, Tuna (Fish) (17%), Water, Whole Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 ½ / 4 ½ mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 / 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (420g**)
Energy497kJ / 118kcal2087kJ / 495kcal
Fat2.5g10.3g
Saturates1.1g4.6g
Carbohydrate15.0g63.0g
Sugars2.2g9.2g
Fibre1.2g5.0g
Protein8.3g35.0g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 420gg.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very Disappointed.

1 stars

Very disappointing... With very little Tuna, Hiding in the corner of the tray.

One of my favourites

5 stars

Its a beautiful ready meal I cook it in the oven

