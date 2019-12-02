Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

this is another disgusting ready meal from this ra
this is another disgusting ready meal from this range, I could not eat this, I am not a fussy eater
Best dairy and egg free Bolognese I've tasted
Very tasty, better than other dairy and egg free products, will buy again.
Perfect ready meal very tasty could pass as home m
Bog standard Spag Bog
Poor quality minced beef which has too much gristle. However it is no worse than the Tesco Finest version which is significantly more expensive (and a smaller size).
not as good as has been
used to enjoy this .. but quality has suffered and really can't bring myself to order any more
It's not the worst!
It's not the worst. It's ok if you want something quick and don't feel like cooking. It's too bad they don't add a little cheese to the top. If you have some extra shredded cheese, add it in, will help with the flavour!
Contains alchohol
I believe that this could be quite tasty. My husband likes spaghetti Bol. Unfortunately, the recipe used in this dish contains red wine . Alcohol, especially red wine, gives my husband migraine. I wouldn’t eat this as I am a lifetime vegetarian/vegan. Without the alcohol my husband definitely would . Good bargain too
Plenty for one. Filling and tasty.
too sloppy and did'nt taste nice
