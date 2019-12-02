By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

Write a review
Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2117kJ 504kcal
    25%
  • Fat16.5g
    24%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 492kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in a beef, tomato and red wine sauce.
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with oregano and basil. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Beef (23%), Tomato, Water, Tomato Purée, Onion, Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Carrot, Beef Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Salt, Olive Oil, Oregano, Marjoram, Basil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Bay, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 ½ / 8 ½ mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach pack (430g**)
Energy492kJ / 117kcal2117kJ / 504kcal
Fat3.8g16.5g
Saturates1.6g7.1g
Carbohydrate13.0g55.9g
Sugars1.9g8.1g
Fibre1.7g7.2g
Protein6.8g29.4g
Salt0.2g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 430gg.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

this is another disgusting ready meal from this ra

1 stars

this is another disgusting ready meal from this range, I could not eat this, I am not a fussy eater

Best dairy and egg free Bolognese I've tasted

5 stars

Very tasty, better than other dairy and egg free products, will buy again.

Perfect ready meal very tasty could pass as home m

5 stars

Perfect ready meal very tasty could pass as home made !

Bog standard Spag Bog

3 stars

Poor quality minced beef which has too much gristle. However it is no worse than the Tesco Finest version which is significantly more expensive (and a smaller size).

not as good as has been

2 stars

used to enjoy this .. but quality has suffered and really can't bring myself to order any more

It's not the worst!

3 stars

It's not the worst. It's ok if you want something quick and don't feel like cooking. It's too bad they don't add a little cheese to the top. If you have some extra shredded cheese, add it in, will help with the flavour!

Contains alchohol

4 stars

I believe that this could be quite tasty. My husband likes spaghetti Bol. Unfortunately, the recipe used in this dish contains red wine . Alcohol, especially red wine, gives my husband migraine. I wouldn’t eat this as I am a lifetime vegetarian/vegan. Without the alcohol my husband definitely would . Good bargain too

Plenty for one. Filling and tasty.

4 stars

Plenty for one. Filling and tasty.

too sloppy and did'nt taste nice

2 stars

too sloppy and did'nt taste nice

