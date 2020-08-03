Gressingham Aromatic Half Duck 570G

Tasty takeaway style meal!
Great for the whole family!
Give it a go!
What an excellent duck dish this is....very authentic and good value for money, serves two easily. Very easy to prepare.Would definitely recommend and will buy again.
Next best to restaurant experience
This duck needs cooking at home on a rack in the oven which gives it a lovely crispy authentic taste and texture. (Much better than the microwaved alternatives.) The hoisin sauce is delicious, and with fresh spring onions and cucumber batons, it makes a very good meal. I must admit to eating a whole pack on my own!! (although I hadn't eaten anything else all day, honest), and without the salad ingredients that was only about 520 calories.
The best one yet
Tender, tasty duck and plenty of it. 12 pancakes and a fantastic plum sauce. Thoroughly recommend. The best one yet.
ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!!
My husband and I shared this, making 6 Pancakes, plenty of meat on the Duck. Shred the duck after cooking , put between the pancakes , thin slices of spring onions ,cucumber, add the slightly warmed sauce. DELICIOUS ! VERY DISAPPOINTED IT iIS NOT IN STOCK, TO BUY AGAIN.
This isn't half a duck
This isn't half a duck as it claims on the packaging. Its only one leg. But tasty.
Fabulous!
I tried this for the first time today. We had it as a main meal for 2, and it was great. It is quick and easy to prepare and tasted really authentic. I followed the suggestion and added the batons of spring onion and cucumber . I will certainly be buying this again!
Our favourite
Simply the best everytime