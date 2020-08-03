Gressingham Aromatic Half Duck 570G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
£ 7.50
£13.16/kg

Product Description

  • Seasoned Half Gressingham Duck® with 12 Chinese Style Pancakes and Hoisin Sauce
  • Find out more and get delicious recipe ideas at: www.gressinghamduck.co.uk
  • It's remarkably authentic
  • Gressingham Duck® is a unique breed that first came about when the flavourful Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin duck, now renowned for its superior taste and succulence making it a favourite amongst restaurant chefs.
  • This crispy duck has been seasoned with an authentic recipe of herbs and spices that is quite something. We make sure our duck is tender and easy-to-shred with a mouth-watering aromatic flavour.
  • Gressingham Duck® is grown and packed on assured farms and factories in East Anglia.
  • We breed, hatch and rear our ducks on farms across East Anglia.
  • Carton - Card - widely recycled
  • Pouch - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Ready in 40 mins
  • From our British farms
  • Pack size: 570G

Information

Ingredients

Aromatic Duck (61%) (Duck (85%), Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Bean, Wheat, Salt), Sugar, Rice Wine, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove), Emulsifier: Sodium Triphosphate, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley)), Pancakes (21%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt), Hoisin Sauce (18%) (Water, Sugar, Yellow Bean Sauce (Soy Bean, Sugar, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Rice Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose, Syrup, Rice), Garlic Puree, Spices (Fennel, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Black Pepper, Cloves), Barley Malt Extract, Cayenne Pepper)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, cook within 24 hours and do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. This product has been previously frozen; however, if you do wish to re-freeze, it is safe to do so. If freezing, freeze as soon after purchase as possible and within the use by date. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in the bottom of a refrigerator and cook within 24 hours. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Eat out without going out in 40 minutes.
1 Remove from packaging...
...Oven cook from chilled. Preheat your oven to 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas mark 7. Remove items from outer packaging. Place pancakes and sauce to one side.
2 Roast...
...Remove duck from its packaging. Place the duck on a wire rack over a baking tray, ensure that the skin is facing upwards. Place into the centre of the oven and cook for 35-40 minutes. Once cooked shred meat and the skin using 2 forks.
3 Assemble pancakes...
...To heat the pancakes, place the bag in the microwave for 30 seconds (700W / Cat D) or 20 seconds (800W / Cat E). Do not heat the sauce. To serve, spread some sauce on each pancake and add some of the shredded duck. Roll and enjoy!
All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shopping List
  • Cucumber
  • Spring Onion
  • Vegetables not included
  • Serving suggestion... Try adding spring onions and cucumber (not included) into the pancakes.

Number of uses

This pack serves 2 as a main or 4 as a starter

Warnings

  • Warning: Contains bones.

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Return to

  • Something to say?
  • Drop us a line at:
  • feedback@gressinghamduck.co.uk or
Net Contents

570g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) Per 100g(cooked as per instructions) Per Filled PancakeReference Intake Per Filled Pancake:
Energy (kJ)9945477%
(kcal)236130
Fat8.0g4.4g6%
of which Saturates2.1g1.2g6%
Carbohydrate21.0g12.0g
of which Sugars9.6g5.3g6%
Fibre0.8g<0.5g
Protein19.0g11.0g
Salt1.3g0.74g12%
Of your daily Reference Intake*---
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcals---
This pack serves 2 as a main or 4 as a starter---

Safety information

Warning: Contains bones.

Warning: Contains bones.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tasty takeaway style meal!

5 stars

Great for the whole family!

Give it a go!

5 stars

What an excellent duck dish this is....very authentic and good value for money, serves two easily. Very easy to prepare.Would definitely recommend and will buy again.

Next best to restaurant experience

5 stars

This duck needs cooking at home on a rack in the oven which gives it a lovely crispy authentic taste and texture. (Much better than the microwaved alternatives.) The hoisin sauce is delicious, and with fresh spring onions and cucumber batons, it makes a very good meal. I must admit to eating a whole pack on my own!! (although I hadn't eaten anything else all day, honest), and without the salad ingredients that was only about 520 calories.

The best one yet

5 stars

Tender, tasty duck and plenty of it. 12 pancakes and a fantastic plum sauce. Thoroughly recommend. The best one yet.

ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!!

5 stars

My husband and I shared this, making 6 Pancakes, plenty of meat on the Duck. Shred the duck after cooking , put between the pancakes , thin slices of spring onions ,cucumber, add the slightly warmed sauce. DELICIOUS ! VERY DISAPPOINTED IT iIS NOT IN STOCK, TO BUY AGAIN.

This isn't half a duck

3 stars

This isn't half a duck as it claims on the packaging. Its only one leg. But tasty.

Fabulous!

5 stars

I tried this for the first time today. We had it as a main meal for 2, and it was great. It is quick and easy to prepare and tasted really authentic. I followed the suggestion and added the batons of spring onion and cucumber . I will certainly be buying this again!

Our favourite

5 stars

Simply the best everytime

