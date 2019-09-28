Tesco Beef Lasagne 1.5Kg

Not meaty enough
Cheese sauce on top was nice but sadly the rest disappointed. The meat sauce is thin and more like a plain tomato sauce than ragu. Obviously Tesco is cutting costs by reducing the meat.
great value for the money!
Get what you pay for
I have to say this Lasagne was awful, Once cooked it was very difficult to serve, very sloppy, not many layers of pasta and far too much bechamel sauce and no where near enough minced beef filling, I’d prefer to pay more for better quality. My son gagged upon eating it! And he eats anything :(
Ver sloppy
Awful. Comes out like slop. Seen better school dinners! Looks nothing like Lasagne when removed from the plastic tray.
Slop on a plate
Seriously the taste was ok but far too wet and runny