Tesco Beef Lasagne 1.5Kg

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lasagne 1.5Kg
£ 6.00
£4.00/kg
¼ of a pack
  • Energy2332kJ 558kcal
    28%
  • Fat30.0g
    43%
  • Saturates14.6g
    73%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 622kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta layered between beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  Fresh egg pasta layered between beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel. Our teams of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Tomato, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Onion, Red Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Marjoram, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Decant a quarter of the product into a microwaveable container and cover.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy622kJ / 149kcal2332kJ / 558kcal
Fat8.0g30.0g
Saturates3.9g14.6g
Carbohydrate10.7g40.1g
Sugars2.5g9.4g
Fibre1.2g4.5g
Protein7.9g29.6g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--













5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not meaty enough

2 stars

Cheese sauce on top was nice but sadly the rest disappointed. The meat sauce is thin and more like a plain tomato sauce than ragu. Obviously Tesco is cutting costs by reducing the meat.

great value for the money!

5 stars

great value for the money!

Get what you pay for

1 stars

I have to say this Lasagne was awful, Once cooked it was very difficult to serve, very sloppy, not many layers of pasta and far too much bechamel sauce and no where near enough minced beef filling, I’d prefer to pay more for better quality. My son gagged upon eating it! And he eats anything :(

Ver sloppy

1 stars

Awful. Comes out like slop. Seen better school dinners! Looks nothing like Lasagne when removed from the plastic tray.

Slop on a plate

1 stars

Seriously the taste was ok but far too wet and runny

