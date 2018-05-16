Clearblue Pregnancy Test Double Check & Date Kit 2 Tests

Product Description
- 2 pregnancy tests for extra peace of mind
- Over 99% accurate
- Easy to use & read
- 2 pregnancy tests for extra peace of mind, this pack gives you the opportunity to double check and date: contains one Clearblue Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test and one Clearblue Pregnancy Test with Weeks Indicator. For more information on this product or answers to your questions, our Careline advisors are available for you 07:00 – 15:00 hrs Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holidays.
- Extra value: get 2 tests for less than both products individually
- Over 99% accurate at detecting pregnancy from the day you expect your period
- Accurate - over 9 in 10 women thought Clearblue Rapid Detection gave more accurate results than strip tests. (In a study of 111 women in the UK using and reading different test types)
- Use up to 5 days before your missed period (which is 4 days before you expect your period)
- Rapid Detection: Get a pregnant result as fast as 1 minute from the day of your missed period. (Wait 3 minutes to confirm a not pregnant result)
- Weeks Indicator: Gives you clear digital results in words and if your result is pregnant tells you how many weeks since conception occurred (1-2, 2-3 or 3+)
- No. 1 brand most recommended in a survey of doctors in the UK. Data on file
Information
Produce of
China
Preparation and Usage
- Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use.
Warnings
- This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trademark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2017 SPD. All rights reserved.
Name and address
- SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH,
- Route de St Georges 47,
- 1213 Petit-Lancy,
- Geneva,
- Switzerland,
Return to
- Customer Support
- SPD Development Company Ltd
- Clearblue Innovation Centre
- Priory Business Park
- Bedford
- MK44 3UP
- UK 0800 917 2710; IE 1800 812 607
- Advisors available 07:00 – 15:00hrs Mon-Fri. Free from landlines. Calls are recorded and monitored for quality purposes. Please be ready to quote the LOT number.
Safety information
This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trademark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2017 SPD. All rights reserved.
