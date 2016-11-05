By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quirky Bird Shiraz Mourvedre Viognier 75Cl

4(23)Write a review
image 1 of Quirky Bird Shiraz Mourvedre Viognier 75Cl
£ 5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy389kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Shiraz/Mouvedre/Viognier, W.O. Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
  • Why does wine need to be serious? Our Quirky Birds don't take themselves too seriously and are free from the restraints of tradition. Hunting around the spectacular vineyards of the Western Cape with the single goal of find quirky wines that offer maximum enjoyment. This quirky blend of Shiraz, Mouvèdre and Viognier is deliciously smooth with rich blackberry flavours. Our Quirky Birds don't like being cellared so drink while young, with friends and your choice of richly flavoured dishes.
  • Why does wine need to be serious?
  • Our Quirky Birds don't take themselves too seriously and are free from the restraints of tradition. Hunting around the spectacular vineyards of the Western Cape with the single goal of finding quirky wines that offer maximum enjoyment.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Deliciously smooth with rich blackberry flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth with rich blackberry flavours

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre, Viognier

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Rd,
  • 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX.

Return to

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy311kJ / 75kcal389kJ / 94kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

23 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Quirky

5 stars

Quirky by name, quirky by nature. A great fruity and spicy red at a really great price - beats a lot of similar products hands down for value.

Delicious!

5 stars

A lovely wine, relaxation at the end of the day! Full flavoured, especially suited to rich meats yet easily suited to drinking on its own.

Good value for money

4 stars

I was a bit sceptical of this wine given the cheap price but took a punt on it. It was surprisingly light for a red wine with a fruity taste. Generally, I prefer a heavy bodied red but I found this very easy to drink. It was a nice case and was very reasonably priced.

Quirky Bird - does what it says on the label !!

1 stars

This latest batch of Quirky lapsed back on quality and we returned 9 bottles back for credit. There is an inconsistancy with this grape blend, which is very frustrating. After buying a lot of Quirky, we found a couple of batches that were no longer smooth and stopped buying them. Then we tried a bottle from the store after 6/8 months and started buying them again but the recent case went backwards. The Oxford and the Duoro, on our order, are both very good quality...smooth and tasteful...and consistantly good over a prolonged period.

An excellent wine.

5 stars

I purchased a case of this wine a few weeks ago. It was one of the cheapest reds on offer at the time, but sometimes it is worth taking a risk on the unknown as it is possible to be pleasantly surprised. Well, I am almost reluctant to write this because the price will now surely rocket. This wine is absolutely delicious! Mellow and full bodied, smooth and heartening. A wine to sip slowly on a chilly evening in front of the fire. I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Easy drinking

5 stars

Very fruity easy drinking red. I cannot write any more even though Tesco insists I do

Naughty bird!

5 stars

If you like a full-on shiraz with a bit of a twist - Mourvèdre Viognier - then this Quirky Bird is well worth a try. The taste cannot be compromised by a lower alcohol content and so 14% ABV will have to be dealt with. It gives me a headache but it's worth it. Perhaps one less glass in future...

surprizingly good

4 stars

we always enjoy the south african wines and have only just tried this one, it is surprizingly smooth and fruity and excellent value for a wine of 14% volume.

good blend, good price

5 stars

Compares well with McQuigans shiraz/viognier at half the price. Good colour, the viognier gives it a lift and fruit. Try it.

Love this wine

4 stars

Love this wine nice and crisp, will buy again, when at right price

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

