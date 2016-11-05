Quirky Bird Shiraz Mourvedre Viognier 75Cl

Quirky
Quirky by name, quirky by nature. A great fruity and spicy red at a really great price - beats a lot of similar products hands down for value.
Delicious!
A lovely wine, relaxation at the end of the day! Full flavoured, especially suited to rich meats yet easily suited to drinking on its own.
Good value for money
I was a bit sceptical of this wine given the cheap price but took a punt on it. It was surprisingly light for a red wine with a fruity taste. Generally, I prefer a heavy bodied red but I found this very easy to drink. It was a nice case and was very reasonably priced.
Quirky Bird - does what it says on the label !!
This latest batch of Quirky lapsed back on quality and we returned 9 bottles back for credit. There is an inconsistancy with this grape blend, which is very frustrating. After buying a lot of Quirky, we found a couple of batches that were no longer smooth and stopped buying them. Then we tried a bottle from the store after 6/8 months and started buying them again but the recent case went backwards. The Oxford and the Duoro, on our order, are both very good quality...smooth and tasteful...and consistantly good over a prolonged period.
An excellent wine.
I purchased a case of this wine a few weeks ago. It was one of the cheapest reds on offer at the time, but sometimes it is worth taking a risk on the unknown as it is possible to be pleasantly surprised. Well, I am almost reluctant to write this because the price will now surely rocket. This wine is absolutely delicious! Mellow and full bodied, smooth and heartening. A wine to sip slowly on a chilly evening in front of the fire. I cannot recommend it highly enough.
Easy drinking
Very fruity easy drinking red. I cannot write any more even though Tesco insists I do
Naughty bird!
If you like a full-on shiraz with a bit of a twist - Mourvèdre Viognier - then this Quirky Bird is well worth a try. The taste cannot be compromised by a lower alcohol content and so 14% ABV will have to be dealt with. It gives me a headache but it's worth it. Perhaps one less glass in future...
surprizingly good
we always enjoy the south african wines and have only just tried this one, it is surprizingly smooth and fruity and excellent value for a wine of 14% volume.
good blend, good price
Compares well with McQuigans shiraz/viognier at half the price. Good colour, the viognier gives it a lift and fruit. Try it.
Love this wine
Love this wine nice and crisp, will buy again, when at right price