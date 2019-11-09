Quirky Bird Chenin Semillon Muscat 75Cl

This is my wife's favourite white wine, not sure w
This is my wife's favourite white wine, not sure why this is not being stocked by Tesco now? It seemed to sell very well in our local store?
Good honest white
One of our regulars for everyday drinking. Good taste at affordable price.
Fantastic Dry white wine
The quirky bird wine when chilled has a lovely flavour of pineapple and lemon but it's not harsh more tropical
Ok
I thought after reading some of the reviews on this wine, I would like it more,but to me its just an ok easy drinking wine, nothing more to say
Bottles too small?
This is a very agreeable wine, of which we have had a lot (4 dozen or more). The only problem is that the bottles become empty surprisingly quickly. Are the bottles smaller than they look? We should be told.
Drinkable and tasty
My husband bought me a bottle of this for mothers day. Now I'm not a wine connoisseur, I can't tell you what I get from sniffing it etc but I know what I like and this is a very drinkable, pleasant tasting wine. I have just bought another bottle and will definitely be buying it again.
Pleasant but not special.
An acceptable aperitif but a wine that lacks significant character. Not totally content with the combination of vines.
Likes and dislikes
I enjoy drinking wine and if I like it it is good without hi fa lootin speel The quirky bird, 2012 Chenin blanc Semillon muscat past all the parameters that I want in a wine. A clean brisk taste with no nasty back taste, pleasant on the palate and not too dry and Yes I will definitely buy more of this wine.
give it the bird
after drinking the red I had high expectations but felt let down. nose, very quiet some melon, citrus, grapefruit, herb. taste grapefruit (too much) slight fizz, sweetness, citrus. tail, pear that lingers. i'll give it 8.8/10 but would not buy it again the kumala chenin blanc blend is better.
Kind Of Mmmm Quirky !
From what I've tasted so far from the Quirky range Tesco are on to a winner. Pears, peaches and apricots are all prominent coating your mouth with an explosion of fruit. A very pronounced grapeyness probably from the Muscat but what really struck me was the spiciness on the finish giving it quite a spritzy kick, from the Chenin.