Quirky Bird Chenin Semillon Muscat 75Cl

  • Energy343kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 274kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc/Semillon/Muscat, W.O. Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
  • Why does wine need to be serious? Our Quirky Birds don’t take themselves too seriously and are free from the restraints of tradition. Hunting around the spectacular vineyards of the Western Cape with the single foal of finding quirky wines that offer maximum enjoyment. This quirky blend of Chenin Blanc, Muscat and Semillon is soft and fruity with masses of stone fruit flavours. Our Quirky Birds don’t like being cellared so drink while young, with friends and whatever spicy foods you enjoy the most.
  • Why does wine need to be serious?
  • Our Quirky Birds don't take themselves too seriously and are free from the restraints of tradition. Hunting around the spectacular vineyards of the Western Cape with the single goal of finding quirky wines that offer maximum enjoyment.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Soft and fruity with lovely citrus and peach flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Soft and fruity with masses of stone fruit flavours

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc, Sémillon, Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Old Bottelary Rd,
  • 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX.

Return to

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy274kJ / 66kcal343kJ / 83kcal

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

This is my wife's favourite white wine, not sure w

5 stars

This is my wife's favourite white wine, not sure why this is not being stocked by Tesco now? It seemed to sell very well in our local store?

Good honest white

4 stars

One of our regulars for everyday drinking. Good taste at affordable price.

Fantastic Dry white wine

4 stars

The quirky bird wine when chilled has a lovely flavour of pineapple and lemon but it's not harsh more tropical

Ok

3 stars

I thought after reading some of the reviews on this wine, I would like it more,but to me its just an ok easy drinking wine, nothing more to say

Bottles too small?

4 stars

This is a very agreeable wine, of which we have had a lot (4 dozen or more). The only problem is that the bottles become empty surprisingly quickly. Are the bottles smaller than they look? We should be told.

Drinkable and tasty

5 stars

My husband bought me a bottle of this for mothers day. Now I'm not a wine connoisseur, I can't tell you what I get from sniffing it etc but I know what I like and this is a very drinkable, pleasant tasting wine. I have just bought another bottle and will definitely be buying it again.

Pleasant but not special.

3 stars

An acceptable aperitif but a wine that lacks significant character. Not totally content with the combination of vines.

Likes and dislikes

5 stars

I enjoy drinking wine and if I like it it is good without hi fa lootin speel The quirky bird, 2012 Chenin blanc Semillon muscat past all the parameters that I want in a wine. A clean brisk taste with no nasty back taste, pleasant on the palate and not too dry and Yes I will definitely buy more of this wine.

give it the bird

3 stars

after drinking the red I had high expectations but felt let down. nose, very quiet some melon, citrus, grapefruit, herb. taste grapefruit (too much) slight fizz, sweetness, citrus. tail, pear that lingers. i'll give it 8.8/10 but would not buy it again the kumala chenin blanc blend is better.

Kind Of Mmmm Quirky !

5 stars

From what I've tasted so far from the Quirky range Tesco are on to a winner. Pears, peaches and apricots are all prominent coating your mouth with an explosion of fruit. A very pronounced grapeyness probably from the Muscat but what really struck me was the spiciness on the finish giving it quite a spritzy kick, from the Chenin.

