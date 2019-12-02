Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 450G

It's fine.
It was alright. Not horrible but not like cooking it yourself. Other half is away so the meal did the job of being quick and easy but also edible.
Ugh! Not for me!
Couldn't eat it - was vermicelli not spaghetti and very mushy with cheap sauce.
Tasty & Nutritious
Very nice meal. The sauce isn't too rich which I prefer.
These are awful. The meatballs have a funny taste, the sauce is tasteless and the spaghetti is more than necessary and rubbery. I and allot of people try you food and we all agree. YUCK
Quite tasteless so wont be buying again but glad to see the container has changed colour for recycling
lovely
really enjoy this one
Meatballs were bland and taseless
