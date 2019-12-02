By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 450G

2.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Spaghetti & Meatballs 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2171kJ 517kcal
    26%
  • Fat18.5g
    26%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 523kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in tomato sauce with beef and pork meatballs topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Juicy meatballs simmered in herby tomato sauce topped with mature Cheddar.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Cooked Pasta, Meatballs (22%), Water, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Meatballs contains: Beef, Pork, Onion, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 6 / 5 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 12 / 10 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (415g**)
Energy523kJ / 125kcal2171kJ / 517kcal
Fat4.5g18.5g
Saturates1.7g7.0g
Carbohydrate13.0g54.0g
Sugars2.6g10.9g
Fibre1.4g5.9g
Protein7.4g30.8g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 415gg.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

It's fine.

3 stars

It was alright. Not horrible but not like cooking it yourself. Other half is away so the meal did the job of being quick and easy but also edible.

Ugh! Not for me!

1 stars

Couldn't eat it - was vermicelli not spaghetti and very mushy with cheap sauce.

Tasty & Nutritious

4 stars

Very nice meal. The sauce isn't too rich which I prefer.

These are awful. The meatballs have a funny taste,

1 stars

These are awful. The meatballs have a funny taste, the sauce is tasteless and the spaghetti is more than necessary and rubbery. I and allot of people try you food and we all agree. YUCK

Quite tasteless so wont be buying again but glad t

2 stars

Quite tasteless so wont be buying again but glad to see the container has changed colour for recycling

lovely

5 stars

really enjoy this one

Meatballs were bland and taseless

2 stars

Meatballs were bland and taseless

Usually bought next

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here