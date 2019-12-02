Tesco Tomtato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G

No taste
All I could taste was tomato. Was like eating tinned tomatoes with some pasta in it.
No substitute. . .
We had 4 of these delivered as replacements for 2 Tesco Vegetable Butternut Squash Spinach Feta Lasagne and 2 Tesco Italian Vegetable Lasagne. I understand I could have refused the replacements but I was hoping they were of a similar quality and taste to what I ordered. How my expectations were dashed. The bake was very under seasoned and bland. The sauce with the pasta tasted similar to that in a tin of spaghetti hoops. The contrast to the other meals in the range was very marked and has caused me to write this review. I feel it could be made better tasting and more authentic. This bake is very different than other meals I have tasted from the range and dont be put off if this is the first one you try.
Leave out the garlic,
Leave out the Garlic and it would be fantastic