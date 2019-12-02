By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomtato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G

1.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Tomtato And Mozzarella Pasta Bake 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2252kJ 535kcal
    27%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars13.5g
    15%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Penne pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato (46%), Cooked Pasta, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlEach pack (450g)
Energy500kJ / 119kcal2252kJ / 535kcal
Fat3.1g13.7g
Saturates1.3g5.8g
Carbohydrate17.0g76.5g
Sugars3.0g13.5g
Fibre1.8g8.1g
Protein5.0g22.3g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No taste

2 stars

All I could taste was tomato. Was like eating tinned tomatoes with some pasta in it.

No substitute. . .

2 stars

We had 4 of these delivered as replacements for 2 Tesco Vegetable Butternut Squash Spinach Feta Lasagne and 2 Tesco Italian Vegetable Lasagne. I understand I could have refused the replacements but I was hoping they were of a similar quality and taste to what I ordered. How my expectations were dashed. The bake was very under seasoned and bland. The sauce with the pasta tasted similar to that in a tin of spaghetti hoops. The contrast to the other meals in the range was very marked and has caused me to write this review. I feel it could be made better tasting and more authentic. This bake is very different than other meals I have tasted from the range and dont be put off if this is the first one you try.

Leave out the garlic,

1 stars

Leave out the Garlic and it would be fantastic

