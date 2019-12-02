Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G

TASTY!!
Out of all the other supermarkets you do the BEST Chicken and Bacon Pasta for one main reason you actually put real BIG strips of bacon that looks like bacon, tastes like bacon and crisps up in the oven! the creamy sauce is lovely too! i would prefer it made with rigatoni tho! and i do have chunky garlic mushrooms as a side! A+ Tesco!!!
Not happy these meals have chicken from Thailand thought all tesco chicken British & to EU standards.
Nice
Really pretty good.
Just heavenly"
This is wonderful. Plenty of creamy sauce and plenty of chicken and bacon. Oven heated gives you crispy bacon but microwaving, where it stays soft, suits me well too. The portion is sensible but you definitely need a whole one to yourself. I could eat it all day long.
Tasty
Tasty, easy meal.
Tasted like airplane food ... was not nice.
Tasted like airplane food! I had to take out all the chicken and bacon pieces as they tasted and smelt very bad and had an unpleasant texture. Only reason I gave it 2 stars and not 1 was because without the meaty parts, the pasta and white sauce themselves were not too horrendous and tasted ok. Hopefully Tesco would fix the isuue with the smell, feel and taste of the chicken and bacon pieces in this product. I will not buy this product again.
Before I Became A Vegetarian I Didn't Like This Chicken And Bacon Pasta Bake Much Because Of The Look Of The Chicken That's One Thing And I Didn't Like The Taste Of It