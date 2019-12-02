By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Penne pasta in cheese sauce with chicken and smoked streaky bacon topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Creamy Cheddar sauce finished with chicken, smoked bacon and Cheddar Penne pasta in cheese sauce with chicken and smoked streaky bacon topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Skimmed Milk, Cooked Pasta, Chicken Breast (14%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon (3.5%), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Cooked Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 11 mins / 8 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy613kJ / 146kcal2638kJ / 627kcal
Fat4.5g19.1g
Saturates2.3g9.8g
Carbohydrate15.0g64.5g
Sugars2.0g8.6g
Fibre0.9g3.7g
Protein11.0g47.3g
Salt0.6g2.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 430gg.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

TASTY!!

5 stars

Out of all the other supermarkets you do the BEST Chicken and Bacon Pasta for one main reason you actually put real BIG strips of bacon that looks like bacon, tastes like bacon and crisps up in the oven! the creamy sauce is lovely too! i would prefer it made with rigatoni tho! and i do have chunky garlic mushrooms as a side! A+ Tesco!!!

Not happy these meals have chicken from Thailand t

1 stars

Not happy these meals have chicken from Thailand thought all tesco chicken British & to EU standards.

Nice

4 stars

Really pretty good.

Just heavenly"

5 stars

This is wonderful. Plenty of creamy sauce and plenty of chicken and bacon. Oven heated gives you crispy bacon but microwaving, where it stays soft, suits me well too. The portion is sensible but you definitely need a whole one to yourself. I could eat it all day long.

Tasty

4 stars

Tasty, easy meal.

Tasted like airplane food ... was not nice.

2 stars

Tasted like airplane food! I had to take out all the chicken and bacon pieces as they tasted and smelt very bad and had an unpleasant texture. Only reason I gave it 2 stars and not 1 was because without the meaty parts, the pasta and white sauce themselves were not too horrendous and tasted ok. Hopefully Tesco would fix the isuue with the smell, feel and taste of the chicken and bacon pieces in this product. I will not buy this product again.

Before I Became A Vegetarian I Didn't Like This Ch

2 stars

Before I Became A Vegetarian I Didn't Like This Chicken And Bacon Pasta Bake Much Because Of The Look Of The Chicken That's One Thing And I Didn't Like The Taste Of It

