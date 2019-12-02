By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 450G

Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Each pack
  • Energy2419kJ 575kcal
    29%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta with pepperoni in a creamy tomato sauce topped with cheese.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Pepperoni (7%) [Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Rosemary Extract, Paprika Extract, Garlic Powder, Pepper Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Paprika, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Single Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins. For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W 10 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (435g**)
Energy556kJ / 132kcal2419kJ / 575kcal
Fat3.7g16.1g
Saturates1.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate17.8g77.4g
Sugars2.3g10.0g
Fibre1.6g7.0g
Protein6.1g26.5g
Salt0.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 435g.--

Very disappointing - different supplier???

2 stars

This used to be lovely with spicy pepperoni and a tasty sauce, but I think it must be a different supplier now as the meat is a dubious pink tasteless substance and even the sauce is not very nice. I won’t be buying again which is a pity as I used to really enjoy this quick meal.

Where's it gone?

5 stars

STOP PUTTING THIS MEAL OUT OF STOCK! it's soo delicious! i do add extra cheese but i do that to everything! south west needs this meal!

MIX BEFORE COOKING

3 stars

You have to peel back the lid and give it a mix or you will end up like i had which was hard pasta because sauce was one end and pasta the other. You need the sauce to be even across the pasta so give it a miv up first before you cook other than that it tasted good

This Was My Favourite Meal From Tesco Or One Of My

5 stars

This Was My Favourite Meal From Tesco Or One Of My Favourites Before I Became A Vegetarian Because I Liked Pepperoni And The Cheese Sauce Was Nice!!!!

