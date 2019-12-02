Tesco Pepperoni Pasta Bake 450G

Very disappointing - different supplier???
This used to be lovely with spicy pepperoni and a tasty sauce, but I think it must be a different supplier now as the meat is a dubious pink tasteless substance and even the sauce is not very nice. I won’t be buying again which is a pity as I used to really enjoy this quick meal.
Where's it gone?
STOP PUTTING THIS MEAL OUT OF STOCK! it's soo delicious! i do add extra cheese but i do that to everything! south west needs this meal!
MIX BEFORE COOKING
You have to peel back the lid and give it a mix or you will end up like i had which was hard pasta because sauce was one end and pasta the other. You need the sauce to be even across the pasta so give it a miv up first before you cook other than that it tasted good
This Was My Favourite Meal From Tesco Or One Of My
This Was My Favourite Meal From Tesco Or One Of My Favourites Before I Became A Vegetarian Because I Liked Pepperoni And The Cheese Sauce Was Nice!!!!