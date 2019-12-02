Tesco Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle 450G

Not as good as expected
Disappointing. For some reason I expected tasty shredded ham (as found in a competitor's dish at the same price) but this contained short strips of occasionally slightly crunchy "plastic" reformed ham I couldn't taste at all and didn't enjoy eating. The mushrooms and sauce were OK.
Very Sloppy,Tasty enough,but it would take Sherlock Holmes to find the ham.
Good but not great
80% sauce, 20% pasta and I like it saucey so was hitting the spot. Ham was something I would feed a cat, still better than something I could do my self
Great standby
We always keep this in the freezer as it makes a great stand-by if we are both late home and need a quick and tasty meal. Good generous portion for one, or share with some additional veg. Definitely recommended.
Not long enough use by dates
The use by dates are shorter on all ready meals plus many are the same date not good if all meals for one person
excellent
very good qualty and very tasty better than any other supermarket
Creamy and tasty
I get two of these every second week. I put them in a large glass oven bowl and bake with some broccoli and cauliflower. It's delicious!
very nice
nice taste
Sauce needs to be thicker.
The product tastes very nice but there is far too much watery sauce, it needs to be thicker.