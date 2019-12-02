By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle 450G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Ham & Mushroom Tagliatelle 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2175kJ 517kcal
    26%
  • Fat15.7g
    22%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Tagliatelle pasta in a cheese and cream sauce topped with smoked ham and mushrooms.
  • Tagliatelle pasta in a cheese and cream sauce topped with smoked ham and mushrooms. Creamy sauce finished with smoked ham and roasted garlic mushrooms
  • Creamy sauce finished with smoked ham and roasted garlic mushrooms A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Skimmed Milk, Water, Smoked Ham (9%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mushroom (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From frozen: 800W / 900W 10 mins / 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (435g**)
Energy500kJ / 119kcal2175kJ / 517kcal
Fat3.6g15.7g
Saturates1.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate14.3g62.2g
Sugars1.7g7.4g
Fibre1.0g4.4g
Protein6.8g29.6g
Salt0.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 435g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as good as expected

2 stars

Disappointing. For some reason I expected tasty shredded ham (as found in a competitor's dish at the same price) but this contained short strips of occasionally slightly crunchy "plastic" reformed ham I couldn't taste at all and didn't enjoy eating. The mushrooms and sauce were OK.

Very Sloppy,Tasty enough,but it would take Sherloc

2 stars

Very Sloppy,Tasty enough,but it would take Sherlock Holmes to find the ham.

Good but not great

4 stars

80% sauce, 20% pasta and I like it saucey so was hitting the spot. Ham was something I would feed a cat, still better than something I could do my self

Great standby

5 stars

We always keep this in the freezer as it makes a great stand-by if we are both late home and need a quick and tasty meal. Good generous portion for one, or share with some additional veg. Definitely recommended.

Not long enough use by dates

1 stars

The use by dates are shorter on all ready meals plus many are the same date not good if all meals for one person

excellent

5 stars

very good qualty and very tasty better than any other supermarket

Creamy and tasty

5 stars

I get two of these every second week. I put them in a large glass oven bowl and bake with some broccoli and cauliflower. It's delicious!

very nice

5 stars

nice taste

Sauce needs to be thicker.

4 stars

The product tastes very nice but there is far too much watery sauce, it needs to be thicker.

