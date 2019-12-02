Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 450G

Gave me an upset stomach. Avoid.
Completely tasteless
Save your money and don't buy this! I've rarely eaten anything so tasteless. Even the bacon/ham on top tastes of nothing. You might as well just boil up a pan of plain pasta and eat that - for a fraction of the cost.
this has got to be the most disgusting ready meal I have ever eaten, I am not a fussy eater but I could not finish this.
Avoid this "meal"
Absolutely disgusting. I would not recommend buying and will not buy again. Nothing nice about this terrible product.
I found it a bit bland and overpriced for what you get but it's okay for a quick and easy meal I suppose.
Worst Carbonara I've ever had
I have had my fair share of pasta dishes and particularly carbonara. I Couldn't eat this....horrible taste, actually had to throw it away. Will certainly not buy this again!
Thoroughly disappointing
Probably one of the worst ready meals I've tried in a long time. Thoroughly disappointed abd dissatisfied.
Don't buy
Disgusting. Described as a "taste of Italy" but the Italian's would not top this dish with crumbs of smoked beechwood bacon. Will not buy again.
Very Tasty
This is very tasty & I was very surprised by how tasty it was although I would have preferred ham to bacon. I hate cooking so thist was a good way of avoiding it & I will be buying it again.
AVOID - CHEAP INGREDIENTS
This used to be nice, but lately gone right downhill. ingredients used are cheap - bacon tasted like boiled salty ham. Horrible smell when cooking too. Not buying this again.