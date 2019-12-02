By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 450G

1.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Spaghetti Carbonara 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack (450g)
  • Energy2392kJ 569kcal
    28%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti pasta in a cheese sauce, topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon.
  • Rich creamy sauce finished with beechwood smoked streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Pasta, Skimmed Milk, Water, Cooked Smoked Bacon (7%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Black Pepper.

Cooked Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water.

Cooked Smoked Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 4 ½ / 3 ½ mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 9 ½ / 8 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy532kJ / 126kcal2392kJ / 569kcal
Fat3.8g17.0g
Saturates1.7g7.6g
Carbohydrate13.4g60.3g
Sugars1.5g6.8g
Fibre1.8g8.0g
Protein8.8g39.7g
Salt0.6g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gave me an upset stomach. Avoid.

1 stars

Gave me an upset stomach after eating. Avoid.

Completely tasteless

1 stars

Save your money and don't buy this! I've rarely eaten anything so tasteless. Even the bacon/ham on top tastes of nothing. You might as well just boil up a pan of plain pasta and eat that - for a fraction of the cost.

this has got to be the most disgusting ready meal

1 stars

this has got to be the most disgusting ready meal I have ever eaten, I am not a fussy eater but I could not finish this.

Avoid this "meal"

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting. I would not recommend buying and will not buy again. Nothing nice about this terrible product.

I found it a bit bland and overpriced for what you

3 stars

I found it a bit bland and overpriced for what you get but it's okay for a quick and easy meal I suppose.

Worst Carbonara I've ever had

1 stars

I have had my fair share of pasta dishes and particularly carbonara. I Couldn't eat this....horrible taste, actually had to throw it away. Will certainly not buy this again!

Thoroughly disappointing

1 stars

Probably one of the worst ready meals I've tried in a long time. Thoroughly disappointed abd dissatisfied.

Don't buy

1 stars

Disgusting. Described as a "taste of Italy" but the Italian's would not top this dish with crumbs of smoked beechwood bacon. Will not buy again.

Very Tasty

4 stars

This is very tasty & I was very surprised by how tasty it was although I would have preferred ham to bacon. I hate cooking so thist was a good way of avoiding it & I will be buying it again.

AVOID - CHEAP INGREDIENTS

1 stars

This used to be nice, but lately gone right downhill. ingredients used are cheap - bacon tasted like boiled salty ham. Horrible smell when cooking too. Not buying this again.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

