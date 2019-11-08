Tesco Smoked Lardons 200G

So salty. In a bad way.
These are so salty they burnt my mouth. Thanks for ruining my whole dinner Tesco. I regularly buy lardons to make carbonara, first time I’ve got them from Tesco and they’re so salty they ruined the whole dish. Couldn’t eat past three mouthfuls.
Lardons - more lard than bacon.
Very fatty. I add bacon pieces to a soup/stew. Instead I bought a small bacon joint to cut into cubes, slightly more expensive but less wastage.
Found the last few times i have brought these they have been very fatty and had to pick a large amount out of just fat no bacon trying again this week maybe for the last time