Tesco Smoked Lardons 200G

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Lardons 200G
£ 1.95
£9.75/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1023kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1023kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless bacon lardons with added water.
  • From Trusted Farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Tesco Expertly Selected for Freshness & Quality. Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: COOKING INSTRUCTIONS. Pan Fry in a little oil for 4-5 minutes turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Packed in UK, using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (2 x 100g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (100g)
Energy1023kJ / 247kcal1023kJ / 247kcal
Fat20.2g20.2g
Saturates7.9g7.9g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein15.6g15.6g
Salt2.8g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

So salty. In a bad way.

1 stars

These are so salty they burnt my mouth. Thanks for ruining my whole dinner Tesco. I regularly buy lardons to make carbonara, first time I’ve got them from Tesco and they’re so salty they ruined the whole dish. Couldn’t eat past three mouthfuls.

Lardons - more lard than bacon.

2 stars

Very fatty. I add bacon pieces to a soup/stew. Instead I bought a small bacon joint to cut into cubes, slightly more expensive but less wastage.

Found the last few times i have brought these they

3 stars

Found the last few times i have brought these they have been very fatty and had to pick a large amount out of just fat no bacon trying again this week maybe for the last time

