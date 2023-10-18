We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6G
image 1 of Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6Gimage 2 of Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6Gimage 3 of Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6G

Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£166.67/100g

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Bazuka Extra Strength Treatment Gel 6G
Salicylic acidExtra strength treatment 26% w/w gel
Bazuka Trademark and Product Licence held by Diomed Developments Ltd
Treatment for verrucas and wartsMax StrengthUnique formulationOnce daily applicationDesigned to inhibit spread of the verruca/wart infectionForms a water-resistant, protective barrier
Pack size: 6G

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Salicylic Acid 26.0% w/w, Also contains: Camphor, Povidone, Pyroxylin, Ethanol, Acetone and Isopropyl Alcohol

Net Contents

6g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Read and retain the enclosed patient information leaflet. For adults, elderly and children over 2 years (children under 12 years should be treated by an adult). Not recommended in children under 2 years. Carefully apply a thin coating (1 or 2 drops) of the gel to the surface of the verruca or wart, once every night, and allow to dry.

Lower age limit

2 Years

View all Footcare

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here