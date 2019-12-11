Tesco Shaoxing Rice Wine 150Ml

- Energy4kcal 17kJ< 1%
Product Description
- Shaoxing rice wine
- Rick and smoky, adds intense flavour to Chinese stir fries and marinades
- A taste of China
- Made the ancient way and fermented for two years in wax-sealed ceramic pots
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice, Wheat, Colour (Plain Caramel). Alcohol by volume: 13.5%
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see, ingredients in bold.
ABV
13.5% vol
Country
China
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in China. Bottled in U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use as a natural sediment may form in this product during storage.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Shake well before use as a natural sediment may form in this product during
- storage.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|Each tablespoon (15ml) contains
|Energy
|113kJ (27kcal)
|17kJ (4kcal)
|Fat
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|0.6g
|sugars
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
Shake well before use as a natural sediment may form in this product during storage.
