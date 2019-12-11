By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shaoxing Rice Wine 150Ml

Tesco Shaoxing Rice Wine 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ (27kcal)

Product Description

  • Shaoxing rice wine
  • Rick and smoky, adds intense flavour to Chinese stir fries and marinades
  • A taste of China
  • Made the ancient way and fermented for two years in wax-sealed ceramic pots
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice, Wheat, Colour (Plain Caramel). Alcohol by volume: 13.5%

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see, ingredients in bold.

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

China

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in China. Bottled in U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use as a natural sediment may form in this product during storage.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach tablespoon (15ml) contains
Energy113kJ (27kcal) 17kJ (4kcal)
Fat0.5g<0.1g
saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g0.6g
sugars1.8g0.3g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein1.1g0.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

