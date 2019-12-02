Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G

Horrible, tasteless and sloppy.
Watery.
The sauce in this is so watery it looked like a soup. I had to use a spoon to eat it. It tasted like a soup too - I couldn't detect much pasta or spinach. After a few small mouthfuls I had to pour the liquid down the sink then bin the rest.
Yummy
Had to review after reading so many bad ones. I in fact rather like this dish. My second favourite vegetarian ready meal by Tesco (veggie lasagne comes top). I like it a lot.
Will be buying this again, plenty of spinach and tomato sauce for my 5 a day, and cheesy sauce.
Yuk.
Horrible tasteless sloppy mess.
Shocking!
This was dreadful!! If I could give NO stars I would! Sloppy, tasteless mush. Never again!
Vile
Tasteless, watery and too tomatoey
Bland, Tasteless, Horrible.
tasteless
horrible no taste as bland as bland, all sauce Not worth the money Will never have again
shockingly horrible!
that has to be the worst ready meal i've ever had. the spinach was so tough i couldn't chew it!