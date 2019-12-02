By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Cannelloni 450G
  Energy1943kJ 463kcal
    23%
  Fat17.3g
    25%
  Saturates9.3g
    47%
  Sugars9.1g
    10%
  Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 457kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta filled with ricotta full fat soft cheese and spinach on a tomato sauce, topped with white sauce and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Rolled egg pasta layered on rich tomato sauce topped with béchamel
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Water, Tomato, Whole Milk, Cooked Egg Pasta, Spinach (9%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk) (7%), Skimmed Milk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Black Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Cooked Egg Pasta contains: Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 7 ½ / 5 ½ mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 12 / 10 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (425g)
Energy457kJ / 109kcal1943kJ / 463kcal
Fat4.1g17.3g
Saturates2.2g9.3g
Carbohydrate12.0g51.0g
Sugars2.2g9.1g
Fibre1.4g5.7g
Protein5.4g22.9g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 425gg.--

Horrible, tasteless and sloppy.

1 stars

Horrible, tasteless and sloppy.

Watery.

1 stars

The sauce in this is so watery it looked like a soup. I had to use a spoon to eat it. It tasted like a soup too - I couldn't detect much pasta or spinach. After a few small mouthfuls I had to pour the liquid down the sink then bin the rest.

Yummy

5 stars

Had to review after reading so many bad ones. I in fact rather like this dish. My second favourite vegetarian ready meal by Tesco (veggie lasagne comes top). I like it a lot.

Will be buying this again, plenty of spinach and t

5 stars

Will be buying this again, plenty of spinach and tomato sauce for my 5 a day, and cheesy sauce.

Yuk.

1 stars

Horrible tasteless sloppy mess.

Shocking!

1 stars

This was dreadful!! If I could give NO stars I would! Sloppy, tasteless mush. Never again!

Vile

1 stars

Tasteless, watery and too tomatoey

Bland, Tasteless, Horrible.

1 stars

Bland, Tasteless, Horrible.

tasteless

2 stars

horrible no taste as bland as bland, all sauce Not worth the money Will never have again

shockingly horrible!

1 stars

that has to be the worst ready meal i've ever had. the spinach was so tough i couldn't chew it!

