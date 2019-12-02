Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

Awful beef.
Absolutely disgusting, the beef had more chunks of fat/grissle than what it did beef! Every bite their was a chunk of hard stuff.
Revolting. Avoid like the plague.
I've never actually seen a review posted on Tesco for some reason, but this one warrants it as a warning. Ready meal lasagne are often a watery mess, but this one is basically a pasta smoothie. I can't express how disgusting it is. Other ready meals from here are surprisingly good but don't let that fool you. I am confident this is one of the most inedible items on this website, soap and home appliances included.
Good but could be better
Really nice good sized portion for one however every single one I’ve cooked has burnt on the top meaning I’ve had to readd my own cheese and the containers melt after 10/15 minutes in the oven!!
I used to enjoy Tesco lasagne. All are the same now even the finest one. Yuck. What has happened it used to be fab
Tasted more like beefy mushy peas than a lasagne.
Big lover of lasagne, just not this lasagne.
My family didn't like it. Mincemeat didn't have much taste, hardly any pasta, lots of runny cheesy sauce. Family all agree that it's one of the worst ready meal lasagne's that we've tasted. Won't be buying again.
so nice i could eat it every day
it has to be one of the best lasagnas i have tasted really nice sauce and good value for money
I like this lasagne but it's too easy to get the bottom layer too dry and burned, take extra care and it turns out great.