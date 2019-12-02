By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Beef Lasagne 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2780kJ 665kcal
    33%
  • Fat34.7g
    50%
  • Saturates17.1g
    86%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ / 148kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh egg pasta layered between beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Fresh egg pasta layered between beef, tomato and red wine sauce, topped with béchamel sauce, mature Cheddar cheese and medium fat hard cheese. Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel A Taste of Italy
  • Minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce with a creamy béchamel A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Tomato, Whole Milk, Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Red Wine, Garlic Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Celery, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Butter (Milk), Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Marjoram, Black Pepper, Bay, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 13 mins / 10 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy618kJ / 148kcal2780kJ / 665kcal
Fat7.7g34.7g
Saturates3.8g17.1g
Carbohydrate11.1g50.0g
Sugars2.5g11.3g
Fibre0.8g3.6g
Protein8.1g36.5g
Salt0.5g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful beef.

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting, the beef had more chunks of fat/grissle than what it did beef! Every bite their was a chunk of hard stuff.

Revolting. Avoid like the plague.

1 stars

I've never actually seen a review posted on Tesco for some reason, but this one warrants it as a warning. Ready meal lasagne are often a watery mess, but this one is basically a pasta smoothie. I can't express how disgusting it is. Other ready meals from here are surprisingly good but don't let that fool you. I am confident this is one of the most inedible items on this website, soap and home appliances included.

Good but could be better

3 stars

Really nice good sized portion for one however every single one I’ve cooked has burnt on the top meaning I’ve had to readd my own cheese and the containers melt after 10/15 minutes in the oven!!

I used to enjoy Tesco lasagne. All are the same no

2 stars

I used to enjoy Tesco lasagne. All are the same now even the finest one. Yuck. What has happened it used to be fab

Tasted more like beefy mushy peas than a lasagne.

1 stars

Big lover of lasagne, just not this lasagne.

My family didn't like it. Mincemeat didn't have mu

1 stars

My family didn't like it. Mincemeat didn't have much taste, hardly any pasta, lots of runny cheesy sauce. Family all agree that it's one of the worst ready meal lasagne's that we've tasted. Won't be buying again.

so nice i could eat it every day

5 stars

it has to be one of the best lasagnas i have tasted really nice sauce and good value for money

I like this lasagne but it's too easy to get the b

4 stars

I like this lasagne but it's too easy to get the bottom layer too dry and burned, take extra care and it turns out great.

Usually bought next

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Italian Kitchen Chicken & Bacon Pasta Bake 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Shepherd's Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here