Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter 68G Bar

- Oat and Peanut Butter Energy Bar
- Ideal source of protein and fibre.
- Made with organic oats and dates.
- Wholesome, delicious ingredients.
- CLIF BAR Crunchy Peanut Butter 68g
Clif Bar Crunchy Peanut Butter Bar is contain organic peanut butter and tasty peanut pieces. It comes to feeding your body, nothing beats real food. It comes with a mix of whole grains, protein and fibre. It contains vitamins B6 and B12 which contribute to the normal release of energy for use in the body.
For best results, Clif Bars should be eaten about one to three hours before exercise along with water to prevent hunger and supply energy to working muscles. During prolonged, lower intensity exercise such as hiking or bike touring, Clif Bars can be eaten during activity to help satiate hunger and meet carbohydrate demands. Clif Bars can also be eaten as a snack between meals or during a long, busy day to help sustain energy.
- Clif Bar is named after my Father, Clifford, my childhood hero and companion throughout the Sierra Nevada mountains.
- Gary, Founder & Owner
- Feed your adventure
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 68G
Brown Rice Syrup, Rolled Oats (16, 2%), Cane Syrup, Peanut Butter (6, 0%), Roasted Soybeans, Soy Protein Isolate, Peanuts (5, 4%), Peanut Flour, Rice Flour, Soy Flour, Oat Fibre, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamins & Minerals: Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Magnesium Oxide, L-Ascorbic Acid (Vit. C), DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vit. E), Beta Carotene (Vit. A), Nicotinamide (Vit. B3), Riboflavin (Vit. B2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vit. B1), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vit. B6), Ergocalciferol (Vit. D2), Cyanocobalamin (Vit. B12)
- May contain Nuts, Milk, Rye, Triticale and Wheat
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the USA
- Clif Bar Europe B.V.,
- Prins Bernhardplein 200,
- 1097 JB Amsterdam,
- Netherlands.
- www.clifbar.com/europe
68g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (68g)
|Energy
|1696kJ/
|1177kJ/
|403kcal
|280kcal
|Fat
|10,5g
|7,1g
|Of which saturates
|1,7g
|1,2g
|Carbohydrates
|59g
|40g
|Of which sugars
|28g
|19g
|Fibre
|5,9g
|4g
|Protein
|16g
|11g
|Salt
|0,86g
|0,58g
|Vitamins & Minerals
|RI*
|RI*
|Vitamin A
|441µg 55%
|300µg 38%
|Vitamin D
|1,47µg 29%
|1µg 20%
|Vitamin E
|8,82mg 74%
|6mg 50%
|Vitamin C
|44,1mg 55%
|30mg 38%
|Thiamin
|0,24mg 22%
|0,16mg 15%
|Riboflavin
|0,38mg 27%
|0,26mg 19%
|Niacin
|4,41mg 28%
|3mg 19%
|Vitamin B6
|0,59mg 42%
|0,4mg 29%
|Vitamin B12
|1,47µg 59%
|1µg 40%
|Calcium
|284mg 35%
|193mg 24%
|Magnesium
|166mg 44%
|113mg 30%
|*Reference Intake
