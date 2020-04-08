By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Spring Onions 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Red Spring Onions 120G
£ 1.00
£8.34/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy92kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Red Spring Onions 120g
  • Add colour to your salads, a sweet and mild flavour
  • Hand harvested
  • Harvested by hand
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Spring Onion

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, Senegal

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as soldPer 80g
Energy116kJ / 28kcal92kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.4g
Sugars2.8g2.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco Apple & Raspberry No Added Sugar Sparkling Water 4X500ml

£ 1.29
£0.07/100ml

Dairylea Cheese Slices 200G

£ 1.45
£7.25/kg

Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 550G

£ 3.00
£5.46/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here