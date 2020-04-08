Tesco Red Spring Onions 120G

- Energy92kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ / 28kcal
Product Description
- Red Spring Onions 120g
- Add colour to your salads, a sweet and mild flavour
- Hand harvested
- Harvested by hand
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Spring Onion
Storage
Keep in the fridge.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, Senegal
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
120g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|Per 80g
|Energy
|116kJ / 28kcal
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020