Alpro Fresh Roasted Almond Unsweetened Drink Alternative 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy53kJ 13 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1 g
    1%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 53 kJ / 13 kcal

Product Description

  • Almond drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Alpro Almond Unsweetened is simply versatile. It's delicate roasted taste makes it the perfect match with fresh fruits and even chocolate! 100% plant based, low in fat and has no sugars or sweeteners at all! Now that's one amazing drink, don't you think?
  • Almonds. Now, they're the real divas of the nut world. Arriving sun-kissed from the Mediterranean. Demanding VIP treatment. They're roasted, ever so gently. It's the best way to keep them delicious, no sugars or sweeteners required, thank you very much. Just a delicate, creamy taste that's good for the planet and good for you
  • Chilled to perfection
  • All plant, no sugars
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium, vitamins B2, B12, D, E
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Naturally low in fat
  • No sweeteners
  • Free from colours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Almond (2.3%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Vitamins (B2, B12, E, D2)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is serious nuttiness at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 53 kJ / 13 kcal
Fat 1.1 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 0.4 g
Protein 0.4 g
Salt 0.13 g
D 0.75 µg*
E 1.80 mg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

View more safety information

Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Use it all the time on my cereal in the morning and it’s delicious.

Lovely milk alternative

5 stars

Lovely milk alternative

Very flexable, but with limitations.

4 stars

Apro Almond milk has a slightly nutty taste, the colour is a bit grey. I use this milk for my breakfast cereal, and in my coffee; however, it dies not go well in tea! I also use it to make scrambled eggs, and all egg dishes; but have never tried to use it for baking.

Nice tasting and healthy

5 stars

The best almond milk out there, works fine with coffee and low calorie!

