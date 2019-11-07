Alpro Fresh Roasted Almond Unsweetened Drink Alternative 1 Litre

Delicious
Use it all the time on my cereal in the morning and it’s delicious.
Lovely milk alternative
Very flexable, but with limitations.
Apro Almond milk has a slightly nutty taste, the colour is a bit grey. I use this milk for my breakfast cereal, and in my coffee; however, it dies not go well in tea! I also use it to make scrambled eggs, and all egg dishes; but have never tried to use it for baking.
Nice tasting and healthy
The best almond milk out there, works fine with coffee and low calorie!