Kulfi Ice Original Malai Kulfi Ice Cream 4S 280Ml

Kulfi Ice Original Malai Kulfi Ice Cream 4S 280Ml
£ 2.50
£0.89/100ml

Product Description

  • Original Malai Flavoured Kulfi Milk Ice Lollies with Real Almonds & Pistachios
  • Tubzee®
  • Our Kulfi Ice Cream is made from unique recipe using the finest ingredients, blended together with fresh milk and cream to give you a whole new exotic experience.
  • A true taste of the east
  • Dairy ice cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 280ml

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk (97g per 100g of Kulfi), Sugar, Cream (12g per 100g of Kulfi), Almonds (1.5%), Pistachios (1.5%), Ground Cardamon, Emulsifier: E471 (of Vegetable Origin), Stabiliser: E412, E415, E410

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozen in a freezer below -18°COnce defrosted do not refreeze. See Side Panel for Best Before Date

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Name and address

  • Tubzee Ltd,
  • HX1 4LN.

Return to

  • Tubzee Ltd,
  • HX1 4LN.
  • 01422 355518
  • www.tubzee.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 691 KJ
-165 Kcal
Fat 6.9 g
of which saturates 4.6 g
Carbohydrate 21.8 g
of which sugars 18.2 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 3.6 g
Salt 0.1 g

