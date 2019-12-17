Kulfi Ice Original Malai Kulfi Ice Cream 4S 280Ml

Product Description
- Original Malai Flavoured Kulfi Milk Ice Lollies with Real Almonds & Pistachios
- Tubzee®
- Our Kulfi Ice Cream is made from unique recipe using the finest ingredients, blended together with fresh milk and cream to give you a whole new exotic experience.
- A true taste of the east
- Dairy ice cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 280ml
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (97g per 100g of Kulfi), Sugar, Cream (12g per 100g of Kulfi), Almonds (1.5%), Pistachios (1.5%), Ground Cardamon, Emulsifier: E471 (of Vegetable Origin), Stabiliser: E412, E415, E410
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts
Storage
Keep frozen in a freezer below -18°COnce defrosted do not refreeze. See Side Panel for Best Before Date
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Name and address
- Tubzee Ltd,
- HX1 4LN.
Return to
- Tubzee Ltd,
- HX1 4LN.
- 01422 355518
- www.tubzee.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 70ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|691 KJ
|-
|165 Kcal
|Fat
|6.9 g
|of which saturates
|4.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8 g
|of which sugars
|18.2 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
