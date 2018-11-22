By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Potato Gnocchi 400G

5(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1052kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Gnocchi dumplings.
  • Made in Italy Potato dumplings carefully cooked for an authentic texture Our gnocchi is made by a family run business in Italy with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Our gnocchi is made by a family-run business in Italy - with their passion, care and knowledge passed down over four generations.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Potato Purée (91%), Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Rice Flour.
Potato Purée contains: Water, Dried Potato. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Bring a large pan of water to the boil.
Add the gnocchi and simmer for 2-3 minutes until the dumplings rise to the surface.
Drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (200g)
Energy526kJ / 124kcal1052kJ / 248kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate27.4g54.7g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre2.0g4.0g
Protein2.4g4.8g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yeay back in stock!

5 stars

This wasn’t available for a while and I seriously missed it. The others were stodgy in comparison, this is light and fluffy and only takes few minutes to cook. It’s Freezable and very convenient, heavier than pasta but less is needed. I love it.

soft pillows of joy

5 stars

Really soft, pillow-like dumplings, fabulous with sauce or floating on soup. My husband says they are as good as the ones he has in Italy

My go to gnocchi

5 stars

Awesome gnocchi, add a little salt to a large pan of boiling water et voila... perfect dumplings in less than 2 minutes. The Gnocchi goes really well with a mixture of sweet veg and chilli spices.

