Tesco Fresh Potato Gnocchi 400G

Yeay back in stock!
This wasn’t available for a while and I seriously missed it. The others were stodgy in comparison, this is light and fluffy and only takes few minutes to cook. It’s Freezable and very convenient, heavier than pasta but less is needed. I love it.
soft pillows of joy
Really soft, pillow-like dumplings, fabulous with sauce or floating on soup. My husband says they are as good as the ones he has in Italy
My go to gnocchi
Awesome gnocchi, add a little salt to a large pan of boiling water et voila... perfect dumplings in less than 2 minutes. The Gnocchi goes really well with a mixture of sweet veg and chilli spices.