Serge Island Peanut Punch 240Ml
Product Description
- Homogenized UHT Processed
- 8g protein
- 25 % calcium
- Protein packed
- Inspired by goodness created by nature
- Pack size: 240ml
Ingredients
Water, Peanut Butter (10%) (Peanuts 91%, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilizer (Carrageenan (E407), Dextrose, Sodium Citrate (E331), Guar Gum (E412), Mono and Diglycerides (E471)), Caramel Colour, Sodium Bicarbonate, Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Disodium Phosphate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts
Storage
Refrigerate after openingConsume within 3 days.
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Serve chilled.
- Not to be used as a breast milk substitute.
Number of uses
Serving size 240 ml, Servings per container 1
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Seprod Limited.,
- 3 Felix Fox Boulevard,
- Kingston,
- Jamaica,
- W.I.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- 4 Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT,
Return to
- Questions Or Comments
- Customer Care Line: (876) 922-1220
- Call Toll Free: +1(888) 429-5081
- Email: corporate@seprod.com
- www.seprod.com
Net Contents
240ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per portion 240ml
|%RI per 240ml
|Energy kJ
|349
|837
|10
|kcal
|83
|200
|10
|Total Fat (g)
|3.3
|8
|11
|Saturated Fat (g)
|0.6
|1.5
|7
|Total Carb. (g)
|11.3
|27
|10
|of which sugars (g)
|10
|25
|28
|Fibre (g)
|0.4
|1
|Protein (g)
|3.3
|8
|16
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|1.6
|Potassium (mg)
|200
|480
|24
|Calcium (g)
|0.1
|0.2
|25
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
