Serge Island Peanut Punch 240Ml

£ 0.60
£0.25/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Homogenized UHT Processed
  • 8g protein
  • 25 % calcium
  • Protein packed
  • Inspired by goodness created by nature
  • Pack size: 240ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Peanut Butter (10%) (Peanuts 91%, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Salt), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilizer (Carrageenan (E407), Dextrose, Sodium Citrate (E331), Guar Gum (E412), Mono and Diglycerides (E471)), Caramel Colour, Sodium Bicarbonate, Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Disodium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Peanuts

Storage

Refrigerate after openingConsume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening. Serve chilled.
  • Not to be used as a breast milk substitute.

Number of uses

Serving size 240 ml, Servings per container 1

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Seprod Limited.,
  • 3 Felix Fox Boulevard,
  • Kingston,
  • Jamaica,
  • W.I.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • 4 Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT,

Return to

  • Questions Or Comments
  • Customer Care Line: (876) 922-1220
  • Call Toll Free: +1(888) 429-5081
  • Email: corporate@seprod.com
  • www.seprod.com
  • Surya Foods,
  • 4 Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • Essex,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

240ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer portion 240ml%RI per 240ml
Energy kJ34983710
kcal8320010
Total Fat (g)3.3811
Saturated Fat (g)0.61.57
Total Carb. (g)11.32710
of which sugars (g)102528
Fibre (g)0.41
Protein (g)3.3816
Salt (g)0.10.11.6
Potassium (mg)20048024
Calcium (g)0.10.225
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 Kcal)---
Pack contains 1 portion---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

