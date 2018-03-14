Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Toddler Rapunzel i s your favourite Disney Princess as a little girl. The Tangled star's 38cm tall and dressed in her signature outfit with matching shoes. You'll love to style her long blonde hair to keep it smooth and shiny. Rapunzel also comes with a sparkly tiara to show she's Disney royalty. A great doll for ages three and up.

Toddler Rapunzel i s your favourite Disney Princess as a little girl. The Tangled star's 38cm tall and dressed in her signature outfit with matching shoes. You'll love to style her long blonde hair to keep it smooth and shiny. Rapunzel also comes with a sparkly tiara to show she's Disney royalty. A great doll for ages three and up.

Disney Princess Toddler Dolls Assorted Rapunzel looks just like a little girl Rapunzel comes with a sparkly tiara & her signature outfit Doll stands 38cm tall

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023