By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Banana Milkshake Bottle 80G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Banana Milkshake Bottle 80G
£ 0.40
£0.50/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack (20g)
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1589kJ / 374kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour candy foam shapes.
  • FUNKY & FOAMY Silly fruit flavour shapes to share and enjoy Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • FUNKY & FOAMY Silly fruit flavour shapes to share and enjoy Treat time From loopy laces to flying saucers, there’s a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy – and they’re all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Treat time! From loopy laces to flying saucers, there's a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy - and they're all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many!
  • (Psst - you won't find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Fruity & foamy
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Beef Gelatine, Maize Starch, Colour (Curcumin), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Flavourings.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (20g)
Energy1589kJ / 374kcal318kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.2g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate90.1g18.0g
Sugars74.8g15.0g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein2.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

goods

5 stars

i buy this regulary as grannkids love them pleny in them good value for the money please dont stop selling them

heavenly taste

5 stars

I just love shrimps and banana milkshake bottles the taste is divine how can you not love them??

When you want a sweet fix.

5 stars

Wanted to see if they were still the same as they used to be years ago. Not quite but still very good.

Good value

5 stars

I saw these and it made me think of when i was younger i use to eat them all the time so i had to buy them to see if they had changed and they haven't still chewy, sweet and when you open the bag you can't put them down till they are gone ,so glad i spotted them.

Not as good as those I remember from my childhood

2 stars

They are alright for the price. But they seem bland in comparison to the ones I remember from my childhood.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G

£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

Tesco Raspberry Mushrooms 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Bottles 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Tesco Ice Cream Cones 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here