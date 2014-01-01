Tesco Banana Milkshake Bottle 80G

goods
i buy this regulary as grannkids love them pleny in them good value for the money please dont stop selling them
heavenly taste
I just love shrimps and banana milkshake bottles the taste is divine how can you not love them??
When you want a sweet fix.
Wanted to see if they were still the same as they used to be years ago. Not quite but still very good.
Good value
I saw these and it made me think of when i was younger i use to eat them all the time so i had to buy them to see if they had changed and they haven't still chewy, sweet and when you open the bag you can't put them down till they are gone ,so glad i spotted them.
Not as good as those I remember from my childhood
They are alright for the price. But they seem bland in comparison to the ones I remember from my childhood.