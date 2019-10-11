By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Profoot 360 Foot File

Profoot 360 Foot File
£ 5.25
£5.25/each

Product Description

  • 360 Foot File
  • For more information go to www.profoot.co.uk
  • The Profoot 360 Foot File gently removes hard and dry skin fast, easily and effectively. It is ergonomically shaped to fit comfortably in the hand and its soft interior makes it comfortable to the foot.
  • The Profoot 360 Foot File is part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
  • Gently removes hard and dry skin
  • For perfectly smooth feet
  • Safe and easy to use
  • Can be used wet or dry
  • For all areas of the foot
  • Ergonomic design

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Ensure feet are clean. Rub foot with the file removing dry, rough, callused skin. Clean file with warm water and leave to air dry.

Warnings

  • Warning: Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on irritated, inflamed or infected skin or on open wounds. If you suffer from diabetes or have poor blood circulation seek medical advice before using.

Name and address

  • Profoot (UK) Ltd,
  • PO Box 42710,
  • London,
  • N2 0XW.

Fairly useless....

1 stars

Not as effective as my foot file at removing hard skin, and very difficult to control in the hand due to it's awkward shape. When using in the bath it shed gritty bits which I ended up sitting on.

