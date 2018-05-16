Mycosan Fungal Nail Treatment

Product Description
- Fungal Nail Treatment
- Mycosan treats and prevents fungal nails. The treatment set consists of a patented serum in a handy brush tube, 10 nail files and a treatment schedule.
- Visible results in 2 weeks*
- * 92% of participants of a consumer research in 2011 noticed improvement of the nail surface within 2 weeks.
- 100% effective against fungi!**
- ** In 100% of participants in a clinical study in 2011, with a mild to moderate form of fungal nail, none of the fungi that can cause fungal nail [Tricophyton rubrum, Trocphyton mentagrophytes, Candida albicans] were found after 90 days.
- Sufficient for one complete course of treatment***
- *** Treatment for one big toenail or multiple small nails simultaneously during 3 months.
- Part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
- Clinically tested and proven effective
- Easy to apply
- Stops the development of fungi that cause fungal nails
- Penetrates the entire nail
- Suitable for diabetics and children of 4 and older
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Rye Ferment Filtrate, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Hydroxyethelcellulose
Preparation and Usage
- Read instructions before use
- Directions: Apply twice a day for 4 weeks, thereafter once a day until the affected area has grown out.
- Why filing is important:
- For a faster and optimal result carefully file down affected area with accompanying nail files once a week.
Warnings
- Take care! Gently squeeze tube. For external local use on nails only. Close the tube securely after use. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Serrix B.V.,
- Herengracht 458,
- 1017 CA Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Distributor address
- Profoot (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 42710,
- London,
- N2 0XW.
Return to
Safety information
