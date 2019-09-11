By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jaffa Giant Easy Peeler

3(5)Write a review
image 1 of Jaffa Giant Easy Peeler
£ 2.25
£0.56/each
Per 100g
  • Energy165kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Mandarin.
  • Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavour
  • Hand picked Carefully selected for easy peeling and their juicy, sweet flavour

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin, Satsuma

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Israel, Peru, South Africa, Spain

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

min 4 fruit

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy165kJ / 39kcal165kJ / 39kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.0g8.0g
Sugars8.0g8.0g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C30mg (38%NRV)30mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

These are Minneolas, don't expect orange flavour.

3 stars

I expected an orange, however these are minneolas: Nicknamed “The Honeybell” because of its bell shape, the Minneola tangelo is a cross between a tangerine and a grapefruit. Its large size and slightly elongated “neck” make it easy to recognize. The most popular of the tangelos, seedless Minneolas are brimming with sweetly tart juice. You can definitely taste the grapefruit, so don't expect sweet orange flavour.

Disappointed

2 stars

Very disappointed, one orange was split & had gone mouldy which made 2 others mouldy

these are not giant jaffas but are giant mandarins

1 stars

these are not giant jaffas but are giant mandarins. the picture makes it look as if she is holding a melon. very decieving

Love these

5 stars

Love these. As the name suggests, they are easy to peel, big, juicy and sweet.

Misleading photo

3 stars

These oranges are very nice but the photo of the lady holding one that looks the size of her head is very misleading. They are the size of normal oranges. Ok if buying in store, but not when buying online.

