Jaffa Giant Easy Peeler

I expected an orange, however these are minneolas: Nicknamed “The Honeybell” because of its bell shape, the Minneola tangelo is a cross between a tangerine and a grapefruit. Its large size and slightly elongated “neck” make it easy to recognize. The most popular of the tangelos, seedless Minneolas are brimming with sweetly tart juice. You can definitely taste the grapefruit, so don't expect sweet orange flavour.
Very disappointed, one orange was split & had gone mouldy which made 2 others mouldy
these are not giant jaffas but are giant mandarins. the picture makes it look as if she is holding a melon. very decieving
Love these. As the name suggests, they are easy to peel, big, juicy and sweet.
These oranges are very nice but the photo of the lady holding one that looks the size of her head is very misleading. They are the size of normal oranges. Ok if buying in store, but not when buying online.