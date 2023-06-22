We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Canderel Sucralose 75G

Canderel Sucralose 75G

1(1)
Write a review

£1.25

£16.67/kg

Vegan

Sucralose based table-top sweetenerRemove the sleeve using the perforationRecycle the glass jarOr re-use it and give it a second life
Canderel® is ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal.Canderel® Sucralose is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl.© 2023 Merisant Company 2, Sarl
Only 2 Calories per teaspoonSweet & tastyBaking, Hot Drinks, SprinklingGranular low calorie sweetenerLess Calories, Less Sugar, Less WorriesSuitable for vegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Sweetener: Sucralose (0.98%)

Number of uses

1 Teaspoon = 0.5g, Jar Contains 150 Teaspoons

Net Contents

75g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Go your own sweet wayInstructions for use1 teaspoon (0.5g) of Canderel® 2 calories = as sweet as 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 caloriesIn volume terms, use 1 tbsp of Canderel® to replace 1 tbsp of sugar. In weight terms, divide the quantity of sugar by 8: e.g. 80g of sugar = 10g of Canderel®

View all Sweeteners & Sugar Substitutes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here