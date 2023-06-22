Canderel Sucralose 75G

Sucralose based table-top sweetener Remove the sleeve using the perforation Recycle the glass jar Or re-use it and give it a second life

Canderel® is ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal. Canderel® Sucralose is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.

Canderel is a registered trademark of Merisant Company 2, Sarl. © 2023 Merisant Company 2, Sarl

Only 2 Calories per teaspoon Sweet & tasty Baking, Hot Drinks, Sprinkling Granular low calorie sweetener Less Calories, Less Sugar, Less Worries Suitable for vegans Kosher - KLBD

Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Sweetener: Sucralose (0.98%)

Number of uses

1 Teaspoon = 0.5g, Jar Contains 150 Teaspoons

Net Contents

75g ℮

Preparation and Usage