Chicago Town Ham & Pineapple Twin Pack Mini Pizza 330G

changes made them worse
changes made them worse
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (14%), Water, Pineapple (6.5%), Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham (6%) (Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (E 450, E451), Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E 500, E341), Rice Flour, Herbs and Spices, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Basil Oil, Pepper Oil, Flavouring
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Preheat your oven:
Fan Oven 190°C, Cook for approx: 20-22 minutes
Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5, Cook for approx: 20-22 minutes
Manufactured in the UK
Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving
2 x 165g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per pizza
|Reference Intake Per pizza
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1054
|1674
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|252
|400
|20%
|2000
|Fat
|9.1g
|14g
|20%
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|4.5g
|23%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|51g
|20%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|3.7g
|4%
|90g
|Protein
|10g
|16g
|32%
|50g
|Salt
|0.85g
|1.4g
|23%
|6.0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019