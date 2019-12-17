By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicago Town Ham & Pineapple Twin Pack Mini Pizza 330G

Chicago Town Ham & Pineapple Twin Pack Mini Pizza 330G
£ 2.00
£0.61/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple and reformed smoke flavoured ham.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Way back in '43, some downtown genius raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspired us to bring you the Chicago Town Deep Dish Ham & Pineapple Pizza. We raised the crusts high, added a boatload of our signature tomato sauce, and then went full-on with mouth-watering smoked ham, pineapple and a loada mozzarella cheese. Cooked straight from the freezer and ready in just over 20 minutes for pizza lovers like you to enjoy. Pizza? Yeah we go to town on it.
  • Cooked straight from the freezer and ready in just over 20 minutes for pizza lovers like you to enjoy
  • Full-on with mouth-watering smoked ham, pineapple and a loada mozzarella cheese
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (14%), Water, Pineapple (6.5%), Reformed Smoke Flavoured Ham (6%) (Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (E 450, E451), Mineralised Dairy Concentrate (Milk), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (E 500, E341), Rice Flour, Herbs and Spices, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Basil Oil, Pepper Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Caution: Filling will be extremely hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned.
Preheat your oven:
Fan Oven 190°C, Cook for approx: 20-22 minutes
Conventional Oven 190°C/375°F, Cook for approx: 22-25 minutes
Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5, Cook for approx: 20-22 minutes

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee: We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bough it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12,

Net Contents

2 x 165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake Per pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ)10541674--
- kcal (Calories)25240020%2000
Fat 9.1g14g20%70g
of which saturates 2.9g4.5g23%20g
Carbohydrate 32g51g20%260g
of which sugars 2.3g3.7g4%90g
Protein 10g16g32%50g
Salt 0.85g1.4g23%6.0g

