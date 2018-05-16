By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Finest Pear In Juice 400G

Nature's Finest Pear In Juice 400G
£ 1.70
£0.77/100g

Product Description

  • Pears in juice
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • One of your five a day
  • Pack size: 220g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Sliced Pears, Grape Juice (from concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See top of pot.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 3.2, Serving size: 125g

Warnings

  • May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

  • www.naturefinestfoods.co.uk

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage quantity per: 100gAverage quantity per: 125g
Energy kJ209261kJ
kcal4961kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates 11g14g
of which sugars 11g14g
Fibre 1.5g1.9g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt *0.02g0.03g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--

Safety information

May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

