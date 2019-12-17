By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baileys Orange Truffle 1L

image 1 of Baileys Orange Truffle 1L
£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cream Liqueur
  • Some things are just meant to be together. Like our delicious blend of Original Irish Cream with a rich orange truffle flavour.
  • What more could you ask for?
  • Baileys orange truffle flavour is crafted with care from fresh Irish cream, the finest spirits and Irish whiskey
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Unique blend of Baileys Original Irish Cream combined with rich, melt-in-your-mouth orange truffle flavour

Alcohol Units

17

ABV

17% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store between 0° - 25°C / 32° - 77°F

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Avoid citrus or acidic mixers.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • R & A Bailey & Co,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12.
  • Diageo Great Britain Ltd.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

