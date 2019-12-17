Baileys Orange Truffle 1L
Offer
Product Description
- Cream Liqueur
- Some things are just meant to be together. Like our delicious blend of Original Irish Cream with a rich orange truffle flavour.
- What more could you ask for?
- Baileys orange truffle flavour is crafted with care from fresh Irish cream, the finest spirits and Irish whiskey
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Tasting Notes
- Unique blend of Baileys Original Irish Cream combined with rich, melt-in-your-mouth orange truffle flavour
Alcohol Units
17
ABV
17% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store between 0° - 25°C / 32° - 77°F
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Avoid citrus or acidic mixers.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- R & A Bailey & Co,
- Nangor Road,
- Dublin 12.
- Diageo Great Britain Ltd.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
Return to
- Freephone no. 0 800 78 78 11
- www.baileys.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
