By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free 250Ml
£ 0.50
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml
  • Energy43kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 17kJ / 4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated sugar free fruit flavour drink with taurine, caffeine and B Vitamins with sweeteners.
  • SUGAR FREE We make our energy drinks to a bubbly sweet recipe, designed to wake you up. With absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SUGAR FREE
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Citric Acid, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), B Vitamins [Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12], Inositol.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine content 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy17kJ / 4kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0g0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Niacin8.0mg (50%NRV)20.0mg (125%NRV)
Vitamin B62.00mg (143%NRV)5.00mg (357%NRV)
Vitamin B122.00µg (80%NRV)5.00µg (200%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.0mg (33%NRV)5.0mg (83%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (Caffeine content 30mg/100ml).Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..Open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Blue Spark Sugar Free Drink 6X250ml

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 4 Roll White

£ 1.90
£0.22/100sheet

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

£ 1.10
£0.50/100sheet

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here