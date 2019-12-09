Birds Eye 4 Chicken Quarter Pounders 454G

Yummy rice coating
I wish Birds Eye would put this delicious rice coating on other products. It was six months ago that I phoned them to request this and still nothing. Come on, people, get your finger out before your competition does it for you.
AMAZING TASTE
These are amazing just like a takeaway loads of flavor and the crispy coating is amazing too.. stick in a bun with a cheese slice lettuce and salsa !!!!!!!
Birdseye Quarter Pounder Chicken Burger yum 😋
My absolute favourite chicken burger delicious served up at home with a bun, lettuce slice of tomato and a dash of mayonnaise and sided with some fries and salad delicious 😋 our home style take out 😋
Perfect
The best chicken burger ever! ..the puffed rice coating is the crispiest ...love these ..
Chicken
I bought these quarter pounders and they are the best thing i have eaten
Scrumptious!
I'm so happy I bought these burgers for my family - went down a treat!