Birds Eye 4 Chicken Quarter Pounders 454G

Birds Eye 4 Chicken Quarter Pounders 454G
£ 2.75
£6.06/kg
Per quarter pounder (114g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1360kJ 326kcal
    16%
  • Fat21.0g
    30%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt1.10g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Chicken quarter pounders formed from chopped chicken breast in a rice coating, prefried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Mumsnet Rated
  • For more information please visit www.birdseye.co.uk/mumsnet
  • Our Chicken Quarter Pounders will always be made with 100% chicken breast, using just a few simple ingredients & nothing more. That's the difference with Birds Eye: You get our finest chicken, tasty & tender, raised responsibly by farmers we know & trust.
  • Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 47% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 53% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (47%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Puffed Rice, Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Mustard Flour, # E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the Batter light and crispy

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Chicken Quarter Pounder contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200ºC, Fan 180ºC Gas Mark 6 20 mins
Pre-heat oven. Middle of the oven on a baking tray.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Not suitable for grilling.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Quarter Pounder (114g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1197kJ1360kJ
- kcal287kcal326kcal
Fat 18.0g21.0g
- of which Saturates 1.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate 18.0g20.0g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre 0.5g0.6g
Protein 13.0g14.0g
Salt 0.94g1.1g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Yummy rice coating

5 stars

I wish Birds Eye would put this delicious rice coating on other products. It was six months ago that I phoned them to request this and still nothing. Come on, people, get your finger out before your competition does it for you.

AMAZING TASTE

5 stars

These are amazing just like a takeaway loads of flavor and the crispy coating is amazing too.. stick in a bun with a cheese slice lettuce and salsa !!!!!!!

Birdseye Quarter Pounder Chicken Burger yum 😋

5 stars

My absolute favourite chicken burger delicious served up at home with a bun, lettuce slice of tomato and a dash of mayonnaise and sided with some fries and salad delicious 😋 our home style take out 😋

Perfect

5 stars

The best chicken burger ever! ..the puffed rice coating is the crispiest ...love these ..

Chicken

5 stars

I bought these quarter pounders and they are the best thing i have eaten

Scrumptious!

5 stars

I'm so happy I bought these burgers for my family - went down a treat!

