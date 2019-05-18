By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Calamari 250G

1(1)Write a review
Youngs Calamari 250G
£ 3.75
£15.00/kg
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy1034kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt1.8g
    31%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ

Product Description

  • Delicious squid rings wrapped in our light, crispy golden batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our award winning Young's fish for life® programme ensures all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Find us on Faceboook
  • facebook.com/youngsseafood
  • Follow us on Twitter @youngsseafood
  • The best fish, responsibly sourced and made delicious.
  • Fish you'll love, from the people who love fish!
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Squid Rings (40%) (Molluscs), Water, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Colours: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Molluscs, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C or below.Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Calamari is best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat the oil to 180°C.
Remove all packaging.
Gently lower Calamari into a hot oil and cook for 4 minutes.

Oven cook
Instructions: - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove all packaging.
Place Calamari onto a baking tray in centre of the oven and cook for 18 minutes (fan oven 15 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • Try serving...
  • our Calamari with chilli & lemon mayonnaise
  • Enjoy with a well chilled glass of Verdelho.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Contact us:
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100f oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains
Energy 1060kJ1034kJ
-254kcal247kcal
Fat 13.7g13.4g
of which saturates 1.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate 24.3g23.6g
of which sugars 0.4g0.4g
Fibre 1.3g1.3g
Protein 7.7g7.5g
Salt 1.9g1.8g
Pack contains 2 servings--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

1 stars

Dreadful. Thin bits of calamari inside thick coating. Very disappointed and would not order again.

