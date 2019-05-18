Youngs Calamari 250G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Calamari is best oven baked straight from your freezer.

Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Pre-heat the oil to 180°C.

Remove all packaging.

Gently lower Calamari into a hot oil and cook for 4 minutes.



Oven cook

Instructions: - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7

Pre-heat the oven.

Remove all packaging.

Place Calamari onto a baking tray in centre of the oven and cook for 18 minutes (fan oven 15 minutes).

