Youngs Calamari 250G

Disappointed
Dreadful. Thin bits of calamari inside thick coating. Very disappointed and would not order again.
Squid Rings (40%) (Molluscs), Water, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Flavourings, Colours: Riboflavin
Store at -18°C or below.Do not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Calamari is best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat the oil to 180°C.
Remove all packaging.
Gently lower Calamari into a hot oil and cook for 4 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove all packaging.
Place Calamari onto a baking tray in centre of the oven and cook for 18 minutes (fan oven 15 minutes).
|Typical Values
|100f oven baked contains
|Each half pack oven baked contains
|Energy
|1060kJ
|1034kJ
|-
|254kcal
|247kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|13.4g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.3g
|23.6g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.7g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.9g
|1.8g
