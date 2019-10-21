By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Corner Deli Co. Chilli Crackers 65G

The Corner Deli Co. Chilli Crackers 65G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.60
£2.47/100g

Product Description

  • Chilli Rice Crackers
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Spicy, crunchy chilli crackers, perfect for snacking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 65g

Information

Ingredients

Rice (41%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Tapioca Starch, Soya Sauce (Soya Bean, Wheat, Salt), Salt, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Liquorice Powder, Capsicum Extract, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame

Storage

Ambient dry storage.Best Before: See back of pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains:
Energy 2434kJ / 584kcal
Fat 39.3g
(of which saturates 18.5g)
Carbohydrate 53.8g
(of which sugars 13.2g)
Fibre 0.7g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 2.3g

