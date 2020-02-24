By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Corner Deli Co. Wasabi Peanuts 80G

2(1)Write a review
The Corner Deli Co. Wasabi Peanuts 80G
£ 1.60
£2.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Wasabi Peanuts
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Crunchy, fiery, wasabi peanuts perfect for snacking
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (32%), Modified Maize Starch, Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Dextrin, Salt, Palm Oil, Wasabi Flavouring (Wasabi Japonica Powder, Horseradish, Maltodextrin, Glucose, Anticaking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Food Essence), Seaweed, Colour: Copper of Chlorophylls

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Fish, Milk, Mustard, Sesame, Soya

Storage

Ambient dry storage.Best Before: See back of pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.

Return to

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.
  • Contact 020 8991 6080 or visit www.cypressa.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g Contains:
Energy 1816kJ / 432kcal
Fat 13.7g
(of which saturates 4.2g)
Carbohydrate 63.8g
(of which sugars 19.9g)
Fibre 4.1g
Protein 11.3g
Salt 1.0g

Safety information

WARNING: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

There were black spots appeared on the outside of

2 stars

There were black spots appeared on the outside of nut

