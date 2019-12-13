By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calcot Manor Signature Collection Bath Float 500Ml

2(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • The Ultimate Relax Orange & Wild Rose De-Stress Bath Float
  • A bath of soft bubbles scented with orange and wild rose... be in the moment and unwind.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. Our ultimate pamper collection is designed around beautiful flower based extracts to help de-stress both body and mind during and following use.
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • Luxury award-winning SPA
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Lie back in the soft bubbles, close your eyes and breathe in the calming scent of Orange Blossom and Wild Rose. Wrap yourself in a warm towel and relax.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Disappointing

2 stars

I don't know why they call it orange and wild rose, i cannot detect either scent. Was expecting it to be scented with essential oils since its "spa" inspired but very disappointing, just as good as any cheap bubble bath.

