Calcot Manor Signature Collection Bath Float 500Ml

Disappointing
I don't know why they call it orange and wild rose, i cannot detect either scent. Was expecting it to be scented with essential oils since its "spa" inspired but very disappointing, just as good as any cheap bubble bath.
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cymbidium Grandiflorum (Orchid) Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Made in the UK
500ml ℮
CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
