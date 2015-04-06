By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calcot Manor Sweet Almond Sea Salt Scrub 350Ml

5(9)Write a review
£ 8.00
£2.29/100ml

Product Description

  • The Ultimate Pamper Sweet Almond Gentle Sea Salt Scrub
  • Smoothes & softens skin
  • Infused with sea salt & sweet almond oil
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being.
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Silica, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Oryza Sativa (Rice) Germ Powder, Parfum (Fragrance), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Scoop salt scrub into palms and gently massage over body before rinsing. For best results use once or twice a week. Applying to dry skin, before rinsing, will give a more intense treatment.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Surfaces may become slippery after use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Calcot Manor is the best

5 stars

Absolutely love Calcot Manor products. Very reasonable in price, would thoroughly recommend these products

Lovely scrub

5 stars

I love using this scrub. My skin has improved immensely. I have tried other salt scrubs and they were very harsh. This salt scrub is as its says gentle, but it works. My skin is lovely and soft.

Does exactly the same as high end scrubs

5 stars

Bought this salt scrub a few weeks ago after a demonstration on a more expensive product. Apply twice weekly and rinses off into an oil leaving your skin feeling soft after the first use. Amazing product and even more amazing price :)

lovely

5 stars

Nice scent and softens my dry skin really well. Lasts a long time too.

Work well!

5 stars

I found this product easy and not too messy to use. It has a lovely smell and does exactly what it should. My skin does tend to get dry and slightly flaky on my arms and legs in the autumn and winter and use this every ten days or so . I have tried other scrubs but much prefer this one as it has such a lovely smell and does not leave my skin feeling sore afterwards. Recommended.

Calcot manor gentle salt scrub

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago, it's brilliant, really lovely scent, and the bonus you get lovely clean smooth skin from a well known spa around the area, totally recommend :)

Gorgeous body scrub

5 stars

I absolutely love this stuff - smells incredible (I can't stop sniffing my arm after using it!) and is a lovely consistency - fine and thick so easy to use, and leaves my skin unbelievably moisturised. This is my second tub and I've now also bought the shower cream and dry body oil :)

Fabulous product

5 stars

I bought this for my sons girlfriend for xmas, she loves salt scrub. She says its the best one I have ever got her, loves, loves, loves it !!!

The Lazy Evening Gentle Salt Scrub

4 stars

Smells gorgeous and leaves your skin feeling great !

