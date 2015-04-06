Calcot Manor Sweet Almond Sea Salt Scrub 350Ml

Calcot Manor is the best
Absolutely love Calcot Manor products. Very reasonable in price, would thoroughly recommend these products
Lovely scrub
I love using this scrub. My skin has improved immensely. I have tried other salt scrubs and they were very harsh. This salt scrub is as its says gentle, but it works. My skin is lovely and soft.
Does exactly the same as high end scrubs
Bought this salt scrub a few weeks ago after a demonstration on a more expensive product. Apply twice weekly and rinses off into an oil leaving your skin feeling soft after the first use. Amazing product and even more amazing price :)
lovely
Nice scent and softens my dry skin really well. Lasts a long time too.
Work well!
I found this product easy and not too messy to use. It has a lovely smell and does exactly what it should. My skin does tend to get dry and slightly flaky on my arms and legs in the autumn and winter and use this every ten days or so . I have tried other scrubs but much prefer this one as it has such a lovely smell and does not leave my skin feeling sore afterwards. Recommended.
Calcot manor gentle salt scrub
I bought this a few weeks ago, it's brilliant, really lovely scent, and the bonus you get lovely clean smooth skin from a well known spa around the area, totally recommend :)
Gorgeous body scrub
I absolutely love this stuff - smells incredible (I can't stop sniffing my arm after using it!) and is a lovely consistency - fine and thick so easy to use, and leaves my skin unbelievably moisturised. This is my second tub and I've now also bought the shower cream and dry body oil :)
Fabulous product
I bought this for my sons girlfriend for xmas, she loves salt scrub. She says its the best one I have ever got her, loves, loves, loves it !!!
The Lazy Evening Gentle Salt Scrub
Smells gorgeous and leaves your skin feeling great !