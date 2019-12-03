Calcot Manor Dry Body Oil The Lazy Evening 200Ml

I have been through a lot of moisturisers and I am
I have been through a lot of moisturisers and I am absolutely in love with this body oil. Very moisturising and smells really good that I am actually sniffing myself all day. I usually use it on top of an ordinary moisturiser.but you can use it by yourself as it is an oil. All I can say I can't get enough of it. And it lasts forever so no complaints from me.
I use this after my shower. Smells amazing and feels wonderful on my skin. Goes on easily like oil but drys immediately.
dries your skin rather than moisturise it. like the smell though.
The only body moisturiser you need
This stuff is absolutely amazing. My skin is getting more dry as I'm getting older but I find even light lotions and body moisturisers too heavy. This is the first dry oil I've tried and I'm totally convinced and converted. It's not at all greasy, sinks straight in and is so quick to apply. It smells amazing too. So glad I tried it. Still a bargain even when at full price. It's going to last ages too! Love it
The best dry body oil for the price.
Beautifully fragrant of sweet orange with the slightest hint of patchouli. This oil sprays on wonderfully and a little goes a long way. At this price I intend to stock up
Gorgeous scent..I spritz on skin and hair...
So glad I bought this....lovely scent everyone keeps asking me where I've got my perfume from but it's this spray...I even use it on my over processed hair and it's repaired the damage and I'm frizz free..as for the skin it's very light you only need a slight spray but it's one of the best beauty product I've purchased...just hope Tesco keep stocking it.....
Great product/collection service
Love this product - great for dry skin, easy to spray
Amazing smell
Bought this for my mum for Christmas and she absolutely loved it.
So covenient when you're short of space & time
Just what I was looking for, having previously tried it in a gift set.
A great buy
I bought a bottle of this not knowing what it would be like.After showering I applied it.WOW brilliant.Why??? Lovely smell,lovely texture but more importantly no oily residue.Since buying my first bottle I have bought more,giving one to my sister who loved it as well.