Calcot Manor Dry Body Oil The Lazy Evening 200Ml

Calcot Manor Dry Body Oil The Lazy Evening 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Product Description

  • The Ultimate Pamper Patchouli & Vitamin C Dry Oil Body Spray
  • Light hydrating oil spray for radiant skin
  • Infused with patchouli & vitamin E
  • 200ml spray
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. Our ultimate pamper collection is designed around beautiful flower based extracts to help de-stress both body and mind during and following use.
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Cyclopentasiloxane, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Beta-Carotene, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Seed Oil, Ascorbyl Palmitate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • For glowing, soft skin, spritz oil over body and lightly massage, paying attention to dry areas.
  • A light, hydrating veil that leaves skin beautifully scented, soft and supple.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

I have been through a lot of moisturisers and I am

5 stars

I have been through a lot of moisturisers and I am absolutely in love with this body oil. Very moisturising and smells really good that I am actually sniffing myself all day. I usually use it on top of an ordinary moisturiser.but you can use it by yourself as it is an oil. All I can say I can't get enough of it. And it lasts forever so no complaints from me.

I use this after my shower. Smells amazing and fee

5 stars

I use this after my shower. Smells amazing and feels wonderful on my skin. Goes on easily like oil but drys immediately.

dries your skin rather than moisturise it. like

2 stars

dries your skin rather than moisturise it. like the smell though.

The only body moisturiser you need

5 stars

This stuff is absolutely amazing. My skin is getting more dry as I'm getting older but I find even light lotions and body moisturisers too heavy. This is the first dry oil I've tried and I'm totally convinced and converted. It's not at all greasy, sinks straight in and is so quick to apply. It smells amazing too. So glad I tried it. Still a bargain even when at full price. It's going to last ages too! Love it

The best dry body oil for the price.

5 stars

Beautifully fragrant of sweet orange with the slightest hint of patchouli. This oil sprays on wonderfully and a little goes a long way. At this price I intend to stock up

Gorgeous scent..I spritz on skin and hair...

5 stars

So glad I bought this....lovely scent everyone keeps asking me where I've got my perfume from but it's this spray...I even use it on my over processed hair and it's repaired the damage and I'm frizz free..as for the skin it's very light you only need a slight spray but it's one of the best beauty product I've purchased...just hope Tesco keep stocking it.....

Great product/collection service

5 stars

Love this product - great for dry skin, easy to spray

Amazing smell

5 stars

Bought this for my mum for Christmas and she absolutely loved it.

So covenient when you're short of space & time

5 stars

Just what I was looking for, having previously tried it in a gift set.

A great buy

5 stars

I bought a bottle of this not knowing what it would be like.After showering I applied it.WOW brilliant.Why??? Lovely smell,lovely texture but more importantly no oily residue.Since buying my first bottle I have bought more,giving one to my sister who loved it as well.

