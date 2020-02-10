Calcot Manor Bath Essence The Lazy Evening 500Ml

I came upon this product today by accident, it sme
I came upon this product today by accident, it smells divine and I had to buy 5 other products from the same range as they are currntly on sale at Tesco near to where I live. Love the smell 😍
Disappointing
Promises spa quality but has barely any discernable scent. Foams up lovely but does not fill your bathroom with the scent of a spa. Disappointing
Delicious Smell
I have stocked up on this as I love it so much, the smell is delicious, it's a great product.I've bought it several times as a gift and have got friends and family hooked too.
Beautiful Delicate Scent
I love this product & have bought it along with the souffle as gifts as well as for myself. Sadly my branch of Tesco no longer sells it.