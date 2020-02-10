Calcot Manor Bath Essence The Lazy Evening 500Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Luxurious, enriched formula with relaxing bubbles
  • Infused with chamomile, sweet fig & vitamin E
  • 200ml bottle
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • Imagine your bathroom filled with a blissful calming spa fragrance and skin softening bubbles.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Cocamide DEA, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Formic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 19140 (Yellow 5)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • At the end of a stressful day, add to warm, running water. Lie back and let the fragrant essences soothe your mind, while the soft bubbles gently cleanse your skin.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

I came upon this product today by accident, it sme

5 stars

I came upon this product today by accident, it smells divine and I had to buy 5 other products from the same range as they are currntly on sale at Tesco near to where I live. Love the smell 😍

Disappointing

3 stars

Promises spa quality but has barely any discernable scent. Foams up lovely but does not fill your bathroom with the scent of a spa. Disappointing

Delicious Smell

5 stars

I have stocked up on this as I love it so much, the smell is delicious, it's a great product.I've bought it several times as a gift and have got friends and family hooked too.

Beautiful Delicate Scent

5 stars

I love this product & have bought it along with the souffle as gifts as well as for myself. Sadly my branch of Tesco no longer sells it.

