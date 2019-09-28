By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Calcot Manor Creamy Shower Wash Lazyevening200ml

5(4)Write a review
Calcot Manor Creamy Shower Wash Lazyevening200ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • The Calm Mind Sweet Fig & Chamomile Creamy Shower Wash
  • Luxurious creamy shower wash
  • Infused with chamomile, sweet fig & vitamin E
  • 200ml tube
  • Calcot Spa is not about gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments, delivered to the highest standards by a team of professionals.
  • As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles nearby on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being. All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot Spa to you, wherever you are.
  • Luxury award-winning spa
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Hydroxide, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Coco-Glucoside, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Flower Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Ficus Carica (Fig) Fruit Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 15985 (Yellow 6)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as our therapists recommend:
  • Massage into wet skin, ideally with a sponge or loofah. Gently pat dry and follow with your favourite lotion or body butter.
  • Surround your skin with the scent of sweet fig and chamomile and feel gently cleansed and soothed

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Name and address

  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.

Return to

  • For more information about Calcot Manor products please contact:
  • Blue Orange,
  • Cokenach,
  • Barkway,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • SG8 8DL.
  • www.calcot.co

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well immediately with warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing smell and leaves skin radiant!

5 stars

All of the Calcot Spa products are so luxurious and superb quality. But the best thing about this sweet fig and chamomile range is its amazing smell and it lasts all day! Once you start using them, you won't want to use anything else. I use the shower gel on my face too and people are commenting on how amazing my skin looks. (Advised on the product to avoid getting in your eyes)Try it!

Beautiful Creamy wash

5 stars

This creamy body wash from Calcot Manor is a delight to use' very hydrating on the skin' a beautiful fragrance with orange an grapefruit acrealnpuck me up in the mornings and Eve time very relaxing and soothing. I simply love this very good price for such an amazing spa product.

Beautiful orange smell

4 stars

Nice to use, you only need a little. Lovely fragrance.

Calcot Manor - The Lazy Evening

5 stars

This is my all time favourite, Tesco, please don't stop selling them, just wish I could still buy them in your store

Usually bought next

Calcot Manor Body Souffle Lazy Evening 500Ml

£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml

Calcot Manor Bath Essence The Lazy Evening 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Calcot Manor Dry Body Oil The Lazy Evening 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here