Calcot Manor Creamy Shower Wash Lazyevening200ml

Amazing smell and leaves skin radiant!
All of the Calcot Spa products are so luxurious and superb quality. But the best thing about this sweet fig and chamomile range is its amazing smell and it lasts all day! Once you start using them, you won't want to use anything else. I use the shower gel on my face too and people are commenting on how amazing my skin looks. (Advised on the product to avoid getting in your eyes)Try it!
Beautiful Creamy wash
This creamy body wash from Calcot Manor is a delight to use' very hydrating on the skin' a beautiful fragrance with orange an grapefruit acrealnpuck me up in the mornings and Eve time very relaxing and soothing. I simply love this very good price for such an amazing spa product.
Beautiful orange smell
Nice to use, you only need a little. Lovely fragrance.
Calcot Manor - The Lazy Evening
This is my all time favourite, Tesco, please don't stop selling them, just wish I could still buy them in your store