Inedit Damm 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Malt and Wheat Beer.
- Brewed with spices
- Crafted by Ferran Adria - The World's Most Award-Winning Chef and the Damm Brewmasters
- Using local and imported ingredients
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Wheat, Spices, Hops, Yeast, Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
3.6
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle
Produce of
Product of Spain
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- C.C. Damm S.L,
- Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- C.C. Damm S.L,
- Rosselló 515,
- 08025 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019