Inedit Damm 750Ml

Inedit Damm 750Ml
£ 3.50
£4.67/litre

Product Description

  • Malt and Wheat Beer.
  • Brewed with spices
  • Crafted by Ferran Adria - The World's Most Award-Winning Chef and the Damm Brewmasters
  • Using local and imported ingredients
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Wheat, Spices, Hops, Yeast, Ascorbic Acid (Antioxidant)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

3.6

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottle

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • C.C. Damm S.L,
  • Rosselló 515,
  • 08025 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

